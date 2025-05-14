Kanye West Reacts to John Legend Claiming They’re Not Friends Anymore; Says, ‘I Got Disciples or Rivals’

Kanye West and John Legend were once a powerhouse duo in the music world. But amid Kanye’s string of controversies and increasingly erratic behavior, the friendship has crumbled. In a recent interview, Legend described Ye’s transformation as “sad,” prompting a cryptic—and seemingly retaliatory—response from West. What was once brotherhood has now turned to bitterness, as Kanye draws a sharp line in the sand.

Advertisement

John Legend, 46, opened up to The Times about his long history with Kanye, recalling the early 2000s when he was among the first artists signed to West’s GOOD Music label. “He had so much optimism, so much creativity,” Legend said, reflecting on Kanye’s early passion. “It does feel sad, sometimes shocking, to see where he is now.”

Legend pointed to Kanye’s controversial rants, including antisemitic remarks and troubling behavior online, noting that Ye’s descent seemed to begin after the 2007 death of his mother, Donda. “There was definitely a difference after that,” John explained, while clarifying that he didn’t think it was fair for outsiders to psychoanalyze Kanye.

In a social media post that many believe is directed at Legend, Kanye appeared to respond, writing, “At this point I got disciples or rivals.” The comment, sharp and dismissive, marks yet another moment where Ye distances himself from longtime friends turned critics.

Advertisement

The deterioration of their friendship echoes the trajectory of Kanye’s public image. From being dropped by brands like Adidas and Gap over antisemitic comments to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian preparing legal responses to his online rants, the fallout has been vast and personal.

Kanye’s recent posts have also targeted other public figures, included praise of Adolf Hitler, and disturbing remarks about domestic violence, prompting widespread condemnation. Meanwhile, sources close to Kim Kardashian say she’s in “crisis mode,” working with lawyers to protect her children and disassociate from Ye’s vitriolic behavior.

Kanye West’s cryptic reaction to John Legend’s heartfelt commentary highlights just how far their bond has fallen. Once creative allies who shaped early-2000s music together, they now stand divided by ideology, controversy, and personal pain. As Kanye’s world grows more insular and polarizing, Legend’s remarks serve as a public lament for a friendship—and a man—who’s changed beyond recognition.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Side Claims Mutual Abuse in Cassie Ventura Relationship Ahead of Trial; Know More