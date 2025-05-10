Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Side Claims Mutual Abuse in Cassie Ventura Relationship Ahead of Trial; Know More
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' Defense admits to domestic violence, alleges both parties were physically abusive.
In a striking development on Day 4 of Sean "Diddy" Combs’ federal trial, his defense team openly acknowledged incidents of domestic violence between the music mogul and his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura — but argued that the abuse was mutual.
The ongoing trial in a New York City federal courtroom saw a tense exchange between prosecutor Emily Anne Johnson and defense attorney Marc Agnifilo before Judge Arun Subramanian. As the court navigates the boundaries of admissible testimony, the defense revealed its strategy — one that does not deny abuse but reframes it as reciprocal.
The conversation began when Johnson informed the judge that the prosecution's primary witness, referred to as Victim 1 and widely believed to be Cassie, would not be questioned on certain medical issues. Judge Subramanian noted that if the prosecution brings up related topics, the defense would be allowed to respond in kind.
Agnifilo then told the court, “The defense is going to take the position there was mutual violence in their relationship,” asserting that both parties engaged in physical altercations. “We are absolutely going to admit to domestic violence,” he continued, “but at what point does it become coercive?” Judge Subramanian sought clarification, asking if the defense’s stance was that the couple was simply violent with each other. Agnifilo confirmed, “Right. We're saying it's relevant.”
In response, Johnson stated she would formally address the issue with a letter to the court. She also revealed plans to introduce key visual evidence, including two cellphone videos and corrected CNN footage of the 2016 incident in which Diddy was recorded beating Cassie at the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles.
The defense's decision to concede to violence while shifting the narrative toward shared culpability marks a controversial legal maneuver — one that could shape public perception and the trial’s outcome. As proceedings continue, all eyes remain fixed on the courtroom and the high-stakes testimonies still to come.
