Keke Palmer Reveals Why She Mentioned Her Viral Moment With Usher In Memoir Master Of Me; READ

Keke Palmer truly knows the definition of being unfiltered. Her mentioning of the viral Usher concert moment in her memoir, Master of Me, is a testament to that. The performer later also revealed the reason why she decided to address that in her book.

If you are not aware, in 2023, when Palmer attended Usher’s concert, her ex-Darius Jackson, with whom she also shares a son named Leo, commented on a social media clip that showcased her dancing with the vocalist during his concert, wearing a sheer black dress. Jackson penned, “It’s the outfit tho…you a mom," per People magazine’s article.

In an interview with Buzzfeed (published on November 19), the Nope actress was asked about having any hesitation about mentioning that in her book and if there was any, what made her include it in her memoir anyway.

She responded by saying that she did not know if she had a problem because if she was going to be penning a book, she “gotta talk about it.” The Jump In! star further stated her desire to not act like she was not aware of what was occurring in the world or the discussion around her.

Palmer stated, “I wanted to be clear that I have boundaries, guys, and also keep it real. For me, entertaining is my love. It is my passion, but it's my job.”

The actress continued, “I wanted to be clear: I'll address this in this regard because it's out there, and I wanted to use it for something you can apply. If I'm going to share tea," adding, "it's going to be tea that you can sip in good faith, not just to get into it. It's gotta be used for good. Otherwise, why am I doing it? I'm not salacious in that way.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Joyful Noise star was asked about feeling pressured to get cosmetic work done in order to stay relevant in the limelight.

Palmer expressed that she and her makeup artist discuss this all the time. She continued, “Do I feel pressure? Hmm, I don't know. I think about it all the time because there are people who do, and it's so natural to do (nowadays.)”

The performer shared that one does not have to be a part of the entertainment industry as individuals are getting it done, so she does think about it. According to her, it is “the extra zhuzh” that one sometimes needs.

She shared that it may be her “fear” as to why she has not gone under the knife. Palmer stated that she cannot say that she will never do it. She added, "I ain't did it, so I ain't gonna try yet. But hey, more power to people who do. I see what the girls are doing, and it's definitely giving."

