Usher Birthday Special Throwback: When Singer Credited His Mother For Helping Him Navigate His Career And Success

As Usher celebrates his birthday on October 14, it's a good time to reflect on the early influences that molded his rise to fame. The R&B legend, known for classics such as U Got It Bad and Confessions, often credits his mother, Jonnetta Patton, for guiding him through his musical career. Born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Usher's road was not easy, but his mother's encouragement and determination were critical to his success.

Usher was born October 14, 1978, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He discovered his interest in music at a young age while singing in his church's gospel choir.

However, growing up in a single-parent household, the normal path for most young people in his hometown was to complete high school and find work. Usher revealed in an interview with Grant Cardone that this was not the path he had envisioned for himself. "I'm a dreamer, so I was 7 and I thought I was a superstar already," he said.

While his early years were filled with ambition, it was not until his family moved to Atlanta, Georgia, that his career began to take off. Usher's mother trusted in his skill and decided that Atlanta, a city known for its music scene, would provide greater opportunities for him to pursue a solo career.

At the age of 12, Usher joined the Tennessee boy group NuBeginning, where he was known as Cha-Cha. The group made an album called Nubeginning, but his mother planned a brighter future for him as a solo artist.

Despite Usher's initial hesitation, Jonnetta Patton moved her family to Atlanta to start again. "We had a record deal, and I felt like my world was being taken away from me," Usher said. But his mother reassured him, "No, baby, your world is only beginning because you are a solo artist."

Patton helped Usher win local talent shows in Atlanta by introducing him to industry people. One of these wins caught the attention of producer L.A. Reid, who persuaded Usher to drop his nickname and embrace his individuality.

Usher's blinders fell off after that, and he realized his full potential. “I think at that point that’s when I all of a sudden had my blinders come open,” He said in an interview with Cardone.

With his mother managing his career, Usher signed with LaFace Records and released his self-titled debut album in 1994. While it was not an immediate commercial success, Patton's advice helped him navigate the industry.

She managed his career for 17 years, ensuring that Usher had the creative control and support he required. Her no-nonsense approach contributed significantly to his success with his sophomore album, My Way, which was released in 1997.

Usher shared how his mother's insistence on doing things their way paid off. "They wanted him to be this bad boy image," Patton revealed in an interview with OWN. But Usher did not fit that mold.

"Usher's not a bad boy," Patton added, and they made the album on their own terms. My Way became Usher's first No. 1 record hit and was certified seven times platinum. Usher reflected, “What you see on My Way, you just see raw talent.”

Usher had already established himself as a household name by the time his 2004 album Confessions was released. The album sold 1.1 million copies in its first week and is currently certified Diamond, having sold more than 10 million units.

Songs like Yeah!, My Boo, and Caught Up were instant hits, and the album solidified Usher's place as one of the best-selling artists of the 2000s.

