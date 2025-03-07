Box Office: Captain America Brave New World SURPASSES Eternals' domestic run, eyes USD 195M-215M total

Captain America: Brave New World continues its steady run at the US box office, now beating the domestic gross of Marvel’s 2021 outing Eternals. While the new Captain America installment’s North American cume stands at USD 166.1 million as of this writing, the latter film ended its run in its home market at USD 164.9 million.

Captain America 4’s third Tuesday actuals, which came in slightly higher at the USD 1.6 million mark, with a 45% drop from the previous week, made the feat possible. If the film continues its current trajectory, Captain America: The First Avenger’s domestic run of USD 176.7 million is within reach.

Among its predecessors’ third Tuesday earnings, Brave New World stands as follows: The First Avenger — USD 2M (-45.1%), The Winter Soldier — USD 2.2M (-53.3%), Civil War — USD 2.9M (-53.3%).

In comparison to other Presidents' Day weekend releases, Anthony Mackie’s film’s latest Tuesday numbers align closely with Sonic the Hedgehog (USD 1.6M, -27.1%) and surpass Fifty Shades of Grey (USD 980K, -56.7%) and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (USD 1.3M, -49.2%). However, it remains behind Black Panther (USD 6.3M, -38.7%) and Deadpool (USD 2.9M, -44.7%).

Captain America: Brave New World faces no major competition until later this month when Snow White debuts in theaters. The Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot starrer is expected to take over major screens in the US when it arrives on March 21; until then, the film has a clear path to extend its run. Industry estimates suggest the film could close its domestic tally between USD 195M and USD 215M.

For those uninitiated, the film marks Mackie’s Sam Wilson’s first full-fledged excursion as the titular superhero, taking on the mantle from Chris Evans’s Steve Rogers. The entry sees him navigating global threats and political intrigues in an effort to further the legacy of the shield. Harrison Ford as Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Shira Haas as Sabra round out the ensemble cast.

Have you caught the Marvel offering in cinemas yet? If not, and if you are planning to, we suggest our readers make haste!