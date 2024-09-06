Know Why Lee Daniels Called Empire His ‘Worst Experience’ But Also The Show That Helped Him in a Way

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of alcohol and drug addiction.

Lee Daniels is known for a number of great projects, one of which happens to be the Fox’s highly acclaimed drama series Empire. While the series was enjoyed by a number of its fans, working on it turned out to be a totally different experience for the director.

Opening up about his time working on the famous Fox series, the filmmaker recalled it to be one of the horrible events of his life. Recently while talking to The Film Stage, Lee Daniels stated that Empire turned out to be “absolutely the worst experience,” for him.

The Butler director further stated in the interview that he does not like to stay in the project just as a creative, adding that when he first stepped into the world of television, he only “wanted to be able to answer to suits.”

The director of The United States vs. Billie Holiday then also mentioned that he always wanted to experience what his friends were doing, taking notes, which seemingly was the reason for him to join the television series.

Ahead in the interview, Lee Daniels then stated that all of his movies had been independent before he turned to the television industry while working on Empire. This made him interested in working for a major studio.

Talking more about his previous movie projects, the director of Precious then stated that his first movie Monster Ball, was developed using drug money, while also adding that all of his films were financed independently, which gave him the right to do things the way he wanted to go for.

Daniels also reflected that for these independent projects, no one was above him who pressured him to do things in a different way.

Talking about his friends who are filmmakers and writers, who worked under someone, Lee Daniels stated that he wanted to gain that experience, which is why he chose to do Empire in the first place.

However, it all turned out to be “horrible” for him, as he reiterated that working on Empire was not too good of an experience. But, when it comes to earning money the director added that the series helped him with an abundance of it, which helped him to pay for the college fees of his kids.

Lee Daniels’ mindblowing work can be seen in the new Netflix project The Deliverance. The horror movie stars Andra Day, Glenn Close, Demi Singleton and more.

The Deliverance was released on August 16, 2024. Empire starred Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson.

