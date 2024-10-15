Liam Gallagher Has A Scathing Response To Saturday Night Live's Oasis Skit: ‘Excruciating’

Liam Gallagher is not impressed by James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman’s impersonation of him and his brother on SNL. On Sunday, October 13, the 51-year-old singer expressed his disappointment on X, formerly Twitter, questioning the duo's legitimacy as comedians.

After a fan asked Liam what he thought of the Weekend Update skit of the show that majorly mocked the pair’s Manchester accents and their decades-long feud while repetitively using the words “legend,” the Oasis star unapologetically said he found it “excruciating,” at best.

In a follow-up post, another fan told Liam that SNL did him “dirty,” to which he responded, “I wouldn’t expect anything else from them.”

“Are they meant to be comedians?” he wrote of Johnson and Sherman to another supporter.

Liam also nodded his agreement to a fan who claimed that he and his brother were “a thousand times funnier than” the SNL impressions, writing, “Exactly.”

Sherman, 31, one-half of the above-mentioned skit’s duo, appeared to take Liam Gallagher’s criticism in stride, writing, “LEGEND.”

Liam and Noel Gallagher have been in the news since late August after the brothers announced they were reviving Oasis with a comeback tour. The British rockers’ long-anticipated Oasis Live ‘25 shows will hit multiple stadiums across the U.K. and Ireland next summer before making their way to North America in August.

The reunion news, for those who may not know, came 15 years after the brothers’ famous breakup in 2009. “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised,” Oasis said in a statement on August 27.

Advertisement

Despite the brothers hitting the road together, Liam confirmed on X last week that the pair will not be participating in joint promotional interviews for fear of the media asking them intrusive questions about their bond after a years-long feud.

The Gallagher brothers appeared on SNL in October 1997, and their episode was hosted by the late Matthew Perry. Asked if he and Noel got along with the Friends star while interacting with fans on X on Sunday, Liam said he doesn’t even remember being on the show.

ALSO READ: Liam Gallagher Tells Fan To ‘SHUTUP’ Amid Dynamic Pricing Issue Over Oasis’ 2025 Show’s Tickets