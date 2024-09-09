Liam Gallagher Tells Fan To ‘SHUTUP’ Amid Dynamic Pricing Issue Over Oasis’ 2025 Show’s Tickets

Liam Gallagher shuts fans on social media, in light of the controversy surrounding the hike in ticket prices. Recently, while talking about his reunion with brother Noel Gallagher, the musician also threw a strong comment on X (formerly Twitter).

“OASIS are back, your welcome and I hear there ATTITUDE STINKS,” the Wonderwall singer posted on the aforementioned social media platform.

Further writing, Liam also mentioned that a lot of things have not changed in all these years.

Commenting under his post, a fan came up with a complaint about how the ticket prices are ripping the die-hards of Oasis. Replying to him, the Don’t Look Back in Anger singer wrote "SHUTUP."

The whole conversation surfaced after a number of outraged fans complained over the same issue of tickets for the band’s 2025 summer tour across the U.K. and Ireland.

The ticket seller Ticketmaster has been under scrutiny as the fans have been complaining about how their dynamic pricing is stopping them from going to the highly anticipated concert of the band, Oasis, who is set to perform after many years.

At present, per The Guardian, the tickets are costing about $260.

In the meantime, Ticketmaster is also facing trouble as the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is coming up with an investigation on the mentioned seller.

As per CMA, they will look into the matter and see if Ticketmaster has breached consumer protection law with its “dynamic pricing.”

Entertainment Weekly has reported that the authority will be monitoring the company’s Oasis ticket sales, and also if the buyers were pressurized to buy the tickets at an unexpected price, that too within a short period of time.

Similarly, the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority would also study if the ones who bought the tickets were given precise information related to the tickets, and also an explanation of how the dynamic pricing works.

The band will go live next year, with their Oasis Live ’25 World Tour. They will begin with their shows in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh, and Dublin throughout July and August.

In total, the brothers duo would be playing 14 shows, including the domestic ones.

For the fans of the Half the World Away artist, living outside the U.K. and Ireland, they will perform outside of Europe later next year, as per an initial announcement.

