Lily James makes FIRST appearance after her photos kissing Dominic West went viral; Watch

Lily James recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, marking her first appearance since her photos kissing married co-star Dominic West released.

Cinderella actress Lily James is back in the spotlight for the first time since she was photographed engaging in some PDA with her married co-star Dominic West. The 31-year-old actress made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (October 21) to promote her new Netflix movie--Rebecca.

For the unversed, last week, Lily and her Pursuit of Love co-star Dominic were seen cuddling in Rome at the airport and he was seen kissing her neck while taking in the sights of the city. Lily actually cancelled a few other TV show appearances this week but went through with this one. She was not asked about the scandalous photos.

Watch her full interview with Jimmy Fallon below:

Meanwhile, days before those photos of Lily and Dominic were released, there was another big story about Lily’s personal life. On October 8, a report about Lily and her ex, Matt Smith, spread. According to the report, Lily and Matt tried to reconcile after breaking up in December of 2019. The duo dated since 2014. “Lily and Matt were a picture-perfect couple for years but there are just some differences they haven’t been able to get past. They have gone back and forth this year trying to sort things out between them because they both have so much love for each other,” a source told The Sun.

“But unfortunately it just isn’t working and they have mutually decided to just close this chapter of their lives. They adore each other and want to stay friends but as far as their romance goes, she has told ­everyone it’s over for good,” the source added. “Now Lily just wants to find a normal guy who’s not in the spotlight because she found it quite tough being with another celebrity,” the source said at the time.

