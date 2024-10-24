Marvel Studios’ Blade Delayed Again; MCU’s Vampire Slayer Entry Removed From 2025 Release Schedule

Once touted as the most highly anticipated project, it is now losing hope! Following recent big announcements, Disney has again delayed the release of Marvel Studios' Blade. The film was initially set to be released on November 7, 2025. However, according to Deadline, Disney has decided to prioritize 20th Century Studios' Predator: Badlands.

The movie is a reboot of the original project, which featured Wesley Snipes as the lead character. In this Marvel Studios project, Mahershala Ali, a two-time Academy Award winner, will be playing the role. Blade was initially announced during the San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. However, due to the global pandemic, the production and development of the film were delayed.

The production of MCU’s Blade has been delayed due to dual writer strikes in the industry. Additionally, two big names have left the director position. Bassam Tariq was initially set to direct the new Blade entry, scheduled to begin production in fall 2022.

However, following his exit, Yann Demange entered as the filmmaker. Until now, the only positive update the movie has received is that of Mia Goth.

Per reports, A Cure for Wellness actress would be playing the character of supervillain Lilith in Blade.

Reports suggest that Kevin Feige will start production on Blade once he has an excellent script for the film. He wants to create a Blade movie that offers a unique experience for the audience. Meanwhile, fans of Wesley Snipes' Vampire Hunter had the opportunity to see him on the big screen again in the only Marvel Studios film released this year.

Snipes’ Blade made a cameo in Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, which earned a whopping $1.3 billion.

The Blade movie series, launched in the 90s, was one of the first R-rated superhero entries. Following the success of 1998’s Blade, New Line Cinema released Blade II in 2002 and Blade: Trinity in 2004. Altogether, these movies grossed $418.1 million at the worldwide box office.

According to reports, Disney has even recently announced three untitled Marvel movies slated for February 18, 2028, May 5, 2028, and November 10, 2028.

