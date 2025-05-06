Megan Fox's Ex-Husband Brian Austin Green Says He Was 'Devastated' After Divorce: 'It Killed Me'

Brian Austin Green got candid about the emotional toll of his divorce from Megan Fox. The couple officially ended their 10-year marriage in 2021. Speaking on the May 5 episode of the Oldish podcast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared that he was devastated when Fox asked for a divorce in 2020.

"She was a breath of fresh air coming out of what felt like Vietnam to me," said Green, 51. "She forced me to laugh again and enjoy life."

Advertisement

Green and Fox, 38, share three sons: Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8. Green is also father to 21-year-old Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil, and 2-year-old Zane with current fiancée Sharna Burgess.

He admitted that the divorce caught him off guard. "I was devastated," Green said. "I honestly felt at that point like, 'We got this.' We had already been through almost 15 years of a relationship together, so I believed it, and I think she believed it at the time also."

Green acknowledged that Fox, who was just 18 when they began dating, may have felt she "missed out" on life by starting a family so young, adding that it could have been overwhelming for her. "I understood it, but it didn't make it any less hard… it killed me, it was out of nowhere," he said.

Seeing Fox move on quickly with musician Machine Gun Kelly wasn't easy for him either. He even confessed to feeling jealous of her and the rapper's relationship at times.

Advertisement

Fox recently welcomed a baby girl with MGK. The rapper also has a 15-year-old daughter, Casie, from a previous relationship.

According to reports, Fox and MGK tied the knot in January 2022 but parted ways in November 2024, shortly after announcing pregnancy. Currently, they are focused on coparenting their daughter together.