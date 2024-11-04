Michael Bublé Reveals He And His Family Enjoy Dance Parties To THESE Taylor Swift Songs; Deets Inside

Michael Bublé and his family are die-hard Swifties! Speaking to PEOPLE at David Foster’s 75th birthday at the Hollywood Bowl, the singer revealed how he and his family — including sons Noah and Elias, daughters Vida and Cielo, and wife Luisana Lopilato — have dance parties to Swift’s songs.

When asked whether he performs his Christmas album before his family, Bublé said absolutely not. "Oh, no, They like Spider-Man. We listen, but really, most of our listening is dance parties to Taylor Swift," he added. The Canadian singer went on to reveal his squad’s favorite songs, which are Shake It Off and Look What You Made Me Do.

The singer further shared that he’s “excited” to watch his four kids grow up and doesn’t remember his life before them. “There's never a moment at this point when I can ever imagine my life without them,” he said. He revealed that his 2-year-old daughter is the “queen” of their house. “She runs the show, and every morning we look at her and think like, how did we ever live life without her?" he added.

The Spicy Margarita singer spoke about spending the holidays with his family, adding that he views the Holiday season through his kids' eyes. “And you might not know that about me, that I'm a fan of the holidays,” he joked, referring to his Christmas album.

Bublé revealed that he and his wife are swamped during festive seasons, from watching shows like 90 Day Fiancé and Love is Blind to buying Christmas presents. He gushed about his love for “the thought of getting to hang with her in bed.” He would also watch anything, even commercials, with his wife. “You have to ask her why she keeps me. I don't know honestly, but I feel very lucky,” he added.

He also spoke about feeling lucky to have married “the most beautiful woman” on the planet. She’s married to a little potato man and is taking a dig on himself. "Somehow she loves me," he jokingly added.