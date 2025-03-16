Michael Fassbender Recalls Recommending Daniel Craig’s Name For James Bond While Auditioning For Casino Royal; ‘Should've Been...'

At this point, it is established that every actor has a funny audition story, and it appears that Michael Fassbender also falls on that list. The actor went down memory lane and recalled the hilarious story of the time when he unintentionally promoted Daniel Craig for the James Bond role during his Casino Royal audition.

The 12 Years A Slave actor recalled this story on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he talked about meeting with the 007 producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson for the titular role in the above-mentioned venture.

Fassbender said, “I've met with Barbara Broccoli just through passing, and I actually went in for an audition phase before Daniel was cast.” The performer said that according to him he was never “in the mix.”

He shared, “But I remember going into that room and sort of meeting with her and Wilson, and I was like, 'I think Daniel Craig is…' I don't know why I was promoting him. I should've been promoting myself … I was terrible at auditions.”

Although he did not get that part, Fassbender embraced the work Craig did in the franchise. He praised the actor stating that he did incredible work. He thinks that Craig went on to be “ the most successful Bond in history.”

Fassbender made one thing clear– he was not in the running to replace the Queer star. He stated, “I think it’s over.”

On the other hand, the anticipation among the masses is all-time high to figure out who will be the next Bond. The actor also seemingly gave his suggestion on who is better suited for the role.

On the podcast, Fassbender took his upcoming film, Black Bag’s co-star Rege-Jean Page’s name, stating that after individuals see his performance in the upcoming venture, he can be a “front runner."

But he had one more name in his mind. Fassbender thought that Aaron-Taylor Johnson “was a really good call, “ adding, “ He works out, and he's also very good."

As far as Fassbender’s professional front goes, his latest venture, Black Bag is slated to hit screen on March 28. 2025.