Miley Cyrus Wants Couple to 'Get a Bed' After Dreamy Proposal at New Release Event at Chateau Marmont: Watch

Is there anything more romantic than popping the question to your beau with a mega celebrity being a part of that sweet moment? We’ll wait. While this scenario will the a dream of many, there was one couple who lived this reality with Miley Cyrus.

During the singer’s TikTok fan event, which was reportedly held at Chateau Mormont in Hollywood, Los Angeles, the question was popped between a queer couple and as soon as that happened many people along with Cyrus cheered for the love birds.

What did Miley Cyrus say to the couple?

The video of the same has been circulating online on various social media platforms. In one of the videos, the Disney alum could be heard asking, “Are you in love?” Shortly after that, the question is popped, with the singer excitedly saying “Nooo.”

In the video, Cyrus did not hesitate to say, “Get a bed, charge it to my card.” The clips that captured this moment have been getting a lot of attention and positive comments from the netizens.

What did Miley Cyrus perform during the event?

As per the report, the songstress wowed the audience at TikTok with a few of her tracks that were included in her upcoming album, which is titled Something Beautiful. She also performed own of her hits for the part during the event.

As far as her new album goes, the project is accompanied by a film, which the singer previewed for fans during an event with Spotify at Metrograph in New York City previously. It will officially be screened during the Tribeca Festival on June 6, in People magazine.

The fans can expect something Beautiful album to be released on May 30.

