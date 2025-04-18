Molly Ringwald Doesn’t ‘Personally Believe’ in Remake of Iconic Breakfast Club: ‘It’s Very White...’

While fans of the iconic teen drama The Breakfast Club may be dreaming of a modern remake, star Molly Ringwald isn’t on board. During a heartfelt reunion panel at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, the actress shared her reasons for opposing a reboot of the 1985 John Hughes classic—and called for fresh stories that reflect the world as it is today.

Advertisement

Ringwald, who played the prim-and-proper Claire Standish in the film, was candid about the cultural limitations of the original. “I personally don’t believe in remaking that movie. Because I think this movie is very much of its time,” she said. “You know, it’s very white, this movie. You don’t see a lot of different ethnicities; we don’t talk about gender, none of that, and I feel like that really doesn’t represent our world today.”

Ringwald showed her preference for films that, while inspired by The Breakfast Club, go beyond its foundation. She said she believed in creating movies that drew from others but evolved to reflect contemporary realities. She added that she would like to see films inspired by The Breakfast Club that took the concept in a different direction.

The comments came during a celebratory reunion panel marking the film’s 40th anniversary. Ringwald was joined on stage by fellow cast members Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall, Judd Nelson, and Ally Sheedy. The group reflected on their experience filming the movie at Maine North High School in Des Plaines, Illinois, and shared personal stories about working with legendary director John Hughes. The full panel is available to watch online.

Advertisement

As The Breakfast Club continues to resonate with new generations, Ringwald’s reflections serve as a powerful reminder of how far storytelling has come—and how far it still needs to go. While a remake may not be in the cards, the film’s legacy lives on through its impact and the conversations it continues to inspire.

ALSO READ: Canadian Series Wild Cards Gets Renewed for Season Two; Riverdale’s Vanessa Morgan to Reprise Her Role