Months After Matthew Perry's Demise Police Arrests Multiple People in Connection to the Case; Details Inside

On August 15, officials announced several accusations related to the death of actor Matthew Perry. Multiple individuals, including medical professionals and Perry's personal assistant, face significant drug-related charges. The accused are Jasveen Sangha, Dr. Salvador Plascencia, Kenneth Iwamasa, Erik Fleming, and Dr. Mark Chavez.

Jasveen Sangha, known as "The Ketamine Queen," faces serious charges. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Sangha is charged with conspiracy to distribute ketamine, maintaining a drug-involved premise, and possessing methamphetamine and ketamine with intent to distribute. She also faces multiple counts of ketamine distribution.

Dr. Salvador Plascencia, a qualified physician, is accused of planning to sell ketamine. This charge is part of a broader investigation into an alleged underground network involved in illegal ketamine distribution. The DOJ emphasizes that these accusations highlight a serious and concerning criminal conspiracy linked to Perry's death.

Kenneth Iwamasa, Perry's personal assistant, has pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to distribute ketamine resulting in death. The DOJ states that Iwamasa administered ketamine injections to Perry multiple times, including on October 28, 2023, the day of Perry's death, despite lacking medical training. Iwamasa has acknowledged his role in the case.

Erik Fleming has also entered a guilty plea, admitting to conspiring to distribute ketamine and distributing it, which led to Perry's death. Dr. Mark Chavez will plead guilty to conspiring to distribute ketamine. Their pleas underscore their involvement in the illegal distribution network linked to Perry's death.

During a news briefing, U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada described the investigation as uncovering a vast underground network responsible for supplying significant amounts of ketamine to Perry and others. The case highlights the extensive and illegal operations involved in ketamine trafficking and the severe consequences of such criminal networks.

Perry's official cause of death was an accidental drug overdose, primarily from the acute effects of ketamine. The autopsy also noted coronary artery disease, drowning, and the effects of buprenorphine, an opioid addiction medication, as contributing factors.

Reports indicate that Perry relapsed into addiction in the fall of 2023. Estrada, representing Perry's family, remarked that the defendants appeared more focused on profiting from Perry than on his well-being, suggesting that his caregivers may have prioritized financial gain over his health.

Perry's death prompted an investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) in May 2024, with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and U.S. postal inspectors also involved. According to an investigative source, authorities meticulously reviewed every detail to understand the circumstances surrounding Perry's death.

Perry passed away while undergoing ketamine infusion therapy, a treatment for severe depression and other conditions that carries risks if not administered properly.

Perry's passing has raised concerns about addiction management and treatment. Despite his efforts to use his writing to help others, his final days highlight the ongoing challenges of treating addiction. Authorities continue to investigate his death to identify and address the factors that contributed to this tragedy.

