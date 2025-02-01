Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ to End With Season 2 Amid Neil Gaiman Allegations

Netflix has announced that The Sandman will conclude with its upcoming second season, marking the end of the ambitious adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s beloved graphic novel. The news arrives just over a week after multiple women accused Gaiman of sexual assault, casting a shadow over the series' future. While Netflix has not explicitly linked the cancellation to the allegations, the timing has raised speculation.

A Series With an Uncertain Future

Even before the controversy, The Sandman’s fate was precarious. Despite its devoted fanbase, Netflix was hesitant in confirming a full second season, instead referring to the next batch of episodes as a continuation rather than a traditional renewal. Performance concerns loomed, and had the series struggled in viewership, its cancellation might have been inevitable. However, under normal circumstances, fans might have had the chance to rally for its survival—something that now seems unlikely.

Allegations Against Neil Gaiman

The situation escalated last week when nine women accused Gaiman of sexual assault, with detailed accounts published by Vulture. The allegations include claims of violent behavior, non-consensual relationships, and financial settlements for therapy expenses after alleged assaults. Gaiman responded, admitting to "half-recognizing" some moments but denying any abuse.

Other Gaiman Projects Also Affected

The Sandman is not the only Gaiman-related project facing consequences. Amazon canceled the third season of Good Omens, opting instead for a single 90-minute finale without his involvement. Disney+ indefinitely paused its adaptation of The Graveyard Book, while the stage production Coraline – A Musical was suspended, citing the allegations as the reason for halting production.

A Slow-Moving Production Now Facing Finality

Production for The Sandman had already faced delays due to industry strikes and had yet to receive an official release date. While Season 2 is still set to premiere in 2025, the series’ conclusion marks the end of what was once hoped to be a long-running adaptation of Gaiman’s dark fantasy world.

With The Sandman now confirmed to end after its second season, fans will have limited time left with the series. Season 1 remains available for streaming on Netflix, along with numerous other fantasy series unconnected to Neil Gaiman.