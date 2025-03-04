Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody Creates History By Delivering the Longest Acceptance Speech at the Academy Awards; Holds World Record

Adrien Brody has set a new world record. The actor took home the Oscar for his role as Lazslo Toth in The Brutalist and delivered the acceptance speech, which went on to be the longest ever in the history of the Academy Awards. Brody spoke for nearly 5 minutes and 30 seconds on the stage, after Cillian Murphy handed over the gold to the actor.

The Oscar marked Brody’s second win at the ceremony, as earlier he took home the prize in the same category in 2003 for The Pianist. For the latest edition of the awards, the actor was dressed in a black tux, and before stepping up on the stage, he tossed his gum to his girlfriend, Georgina Chapman.

As for the acceptance speech, he started by asking the technicians to stop the music. “Turn the music off! I’ve done this before. Thank you. It’s not my first rodeo, but I will be brief.” Later, when Brody was interrupted by a video of his past accomplishments, the actor yet again said, “One second, please. One second. Cut it out. I got one shot at this. I didn’t say more than five names, I don’t think.”

Further, the King Kong star called the acting profession to be fragile.

He said, “It looks very glamorous, and certain moments it is, but the one thing I’ve gained from having the privilege to come back here is to have some perspective and no matter where you are in your career, no matter what you’ve accomplished, it can all go away, and I think what makes this night most special is the awareness of that and the gratitude that I have to still do the work that I love.”

The actor ended his long speech with a thank you to the audience and his well wishes for them.