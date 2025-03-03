Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody Hilariously Threw THIS to GF Georgina Chapman While Running to Grab Best Actor Trophy

Adrien Brody managed to toss his gum out of his mouth to his girlfriend, Georgina Chapman, just before winning the Best Actor trophy at the 2025 Oscars. The Pianist star received his second Academy Award for his role as László Tóth in The Brutalist.

Dressed in a black tuxedo, Brody forgot to remove his gum before his name was announced. Overwhelmed with emotion upon hearing his win, he was about to step onto the stage when, just before proceeding further, he swiftly tossed his gum to his girlfriend, who was standing near the stage and caught it.

During his acceptance speech, Brody appeared emotional as Cillian Murphy announced him as the winner.

He said, "Thank you, God. Thank you for this blessed life. If I may, I’d like to begin by humbly expressing my gratitude for the tremendous outpouring of love I’ve felt from the world and from every individual who has treated me with respect and appreciation."

The Detachment star continued, "I feel so fortunate. You know what? Acting is a very fragile profession. It looks glamorous, and in certain moments, it is."

Moreover, the actor reflected on his 2003 win, stating that he loves gaining a new perspective from the stage. He added, "No matter where you are in your career, no matter what you’ve accomplished, it can all go away."

Brody also carried a long list of names to thank from the stage. Alongside his peers, he expressed gratitude to Chapman and her two children, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Harvey Weinstein.

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman were first linked in 2019, and they made their relationship public in 2020.