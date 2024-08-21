Hulu's new half-hour comedy series Chad Powers, based on an Eli Manning sketch that aired on ESPN+, has new stars joining as series regular. Wynn Everett (Ordinary Joe) and Quentin Plair (Apples Never Fall) will star opposite Glen Powell and the other cast.

According to The Hollwyood Reporter, Plair and Everett are the newest additions to the previously announced cast of Perry Mattfeld as Ricky, Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny, and Steve Zahn as Jake Hudson.

Russ Holliday, a talented quarterback for a losing Southern football team, gets killed off by bad behavior in the series, which Powell and Michael Waldron co-created and executive produced. Powell then disguises himself as the charming and talented Chad Powers and walks onto the team.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Everett will play Tricia, and Plair will play Coach Byrd. Manning is an executive producer along with Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown, and ESPN from Omaha Productions.

Waldron authored the pilot script, and Adam Fasullo is producing for Anomaly Pictures. On the other hand, Powell is EPing under his production co-banner Brainstorm

Plair has wrapped filming his role as Marquis Cooper, opposite Zachary Levi in the Joe Carnahan-directed independent thriller Not Without Hope. Plair appears in Peacock's Apples Never Fall as Tyler Cruz, playing opposite Sam Neill. Among his other credits are Roswell, New Mexico; Genius: MLK/X; and the Peabody Award-winning Showtime series The Good Lord Bird.

Everett had recurring roles in the Netflix series Teenage Bounty Hunters, the HBO Max DC Comics series Doom Patrol, and the Matt Reeves NBC sitcom Ordinary Joe. She played the lead in the Steven Spielberg-produced TNT pilot Lumen and as Hayley Atwell's adversary in the second season of Marvel's Agent Carter on ABC.

