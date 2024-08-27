Robyn Lively Comes To Sister Blake Lively's Defense Amid It Ends With Us Backlash; 'You Are One Of The Best Humans...'

Blake Lively's sister, Robyn Lively, recently came to her defense as the Green Lantern actress is facing severe backlash. Earlier this month, speculation about an alleged rift between Lively and her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni began circulating on social media after many fans pointed out that they reportedly didn’t pose for pictures together at the premiere of their movie. Read on further to know more details!

Blake Lively's sister, Robyn Lively, recently posted a heartfelt tribute for her as the actress celebrated her 37th birthday on August 25. The Chasing Ghost actress shared a series of adorable pictures featuring her and Lively.

In the caption, she wrote a sweet message for her sister's special day, saying, "That’s my bday queen right there! I love this girl, my sister, my best friend, my little piggyback buddy! You are one of the best humans I know. HAPPY birthday sissy britches!"

Furthermore, she seemingly defended the Gossip Girl star, who is also facing backlash over a resurfaced video from a 2016 interview in which she reportedly made alleged negative comments about a journalist.

A fan commented on Robyn Lively's Instagram post, stating, "Blake is a lovely human being! I hope she knows that the multitudes of people who love her far outweigh the negative voices. Happy Birthday, Blake!!" Lively later replied to the fan comment saying, "Thank you for this."

Advertisement

Before the release of the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel, rumors of alleged creative differences between Blake Lively and the film’s director, Justin Baldoni, began swirling on social media.

According to US Weekly, a source told the outlet that changes made by her during production weren't approved by Baldoni, revealing that, "There were two camps on the film — team Blake and team Justin." The source claimed that this creative struggle created a "negative" atmosphere behind the scenes, eventually leading to them no longer speaking.



ALSO READ: ‘No One Came Out’: Interviewer Says Blake Lively Has Not Yet Apologized For Her ‘Little Bump’ Comment

Meanwhile, It Ends With Us is now in theaters. The movie follows Lily Bloom (Lively), who overcomes her traumatic childhood and embarks on a journey to follow her passion. Along the way, she meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid ( Baldoni), and they become close, but as their love grows deeper, she starts to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents' relationship. Things become complicated between the duo when her first love, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), re-enters her life, and her relationship with Ryle gets upended.