Rome Gets Its First American Pope: Know All About Robert Francis Prevost, Pope Francis' Successor

Rome gets its first American Pope with Robert Francis Prevost, who’ll be succeeding the late Pope Francis. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Pope!

Shreya Patnaik
Written by Shreya Patnaik , Entertainment Journalist
Published on May 08, 2025 | 11:02 PM IST | 3K
Getty Images
Robert Francis Prevost (PC: Getty Images)

Robert Francis Prevost has been chosen as the new Pope! The Conclave’s monumental decision was announced on Thursday, May 8. Francis Prevost will be the first American head of the church in the history of Rome.  

According to The Pillar, he grew up in Chicago and was born into a family of priests. His mother, Mildred Martínez, was of Spanish descent, while his father had French and Italian roots. While growing up in an ethnically blended family, Francis Prevost was drawn to priesthood at an young age. 

More coming…

