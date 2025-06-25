Who Was Bobby Sherman? All About Little Woman Hitmaker as He Passes Away at 81 Amid Cancer Battle

Bobby Sherman is no more, according to a statement from his wife, Brigitte Poublon. The American musician and actor was born on July 22, 1943, and went on to become a million seller for Little Woman. While entertaining as a singer early on, he landed a role in the ABC musical variety show Shindig!, soon after also joining the cast of Here Come the Brides, which invited a lot of fan frenzy.

Advertisement

Bobby Sherman’s music and acting journey

While he came to be known for Little Woman, it was far from his entertainment peak as the star of Julie, Do Ya Love Me, Easy Come, Easy Go, Jennifer, La La La (If I Had You), and The Drum, which sold millions of copies globally. His fame far exceeded the realms of the United States, with Canada and the United Kingdom pushing his numbers on top lists.

After Here Come the Brides, Bobby Sherman took to other network TV shows, including Sanchez of Bel Air, Emergency!, The F.B.I., The Mod Squad, Ellery Queen, Murder She Wrote, and Frasier. Earning his title as a pop teen idol, his film career comprised He Is My Brother and Get Crazy.

Announcing his demise, John Stamos wrote, “From one ex teen idol, to another - rest in peace Bobby Sherman. This is from his wife, my friend, Brigitte

“It is with the heaviest heart that I share the passing of my beloved husband, Bobby Sherman.

Bobby left this world holding my hand—just as he held up our life with love, courage, and unwavering grace through all 29 beautiful years of marriage. I was his Cinderella, and he was my prince charming. Even in his final days, he stayed strong for me. That’s who Bobby was—brave, gentle, and full of light.”

Advertisement

She added that his final days were spent with fans’ letters being read to him, to lift his spirits and remind him of the love they had for him. His humor was with him till his last moments. She opened up about how he valued presence and wanted to give back to society, wanting to save lives.

Bobby Sherman is known to have been survived by his loving wife, Brigitte Poublon Sherman, two sons, Tyler and Christopher, as well as six grandchildren.

Previously, on 25 March, the star’s wife shared a message on her Facebook announcing his cancer diagnosis, “To all of Bobby Sherman’s cherished fans,

As many of you know, Bobby has been retired for some time and is no longer able to participate in cameos, sign autographs, or make appearances.

It is with a heavy heart that we share Bobby has recently been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. During this challenging time, we kindly ask for your understanding and respect for our privacy.

Thank you so much for still remembering him. We really appreciate it.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kim Woodburn’s Final Public Appearance With Her Husband Revealed Amid Celebrity Big Brother Alum’s Death at 83