Rufus Wainwright Shows Support To Kamala Harris As He Slams Usage Of His Hallelujah Song At Donald Trump Rally: 'Not Holding My Breath'

Rufus Wainwright took to social media recently to express his unhappiness over the usage of his Hallelujah song at a Donald Trump rally. The widely acclaimed artist who has given his sweet and expressive tracks to the world, such as Dream Requiem, Going to a Town, and more, denounced the Republican presidential nominee while also talking about what his song—which is actually a cover—exactly means.

Meanwhile, as he expressed his resentment over the usage of his track, the Cigarettes and Chocolate Milk artist also went on to mention that he is a supporter of Kamala Harris.

Expressing his thoughts, Rufus Wainwright posted on X (formerly Twitter) that it was on October 14 that Donald Trump was seen in a town hall in Oaks, Pennsylvania, for an event that NPR had addressed as the one that went from being a Q&A session to “a bizarre musical event.”

Surprisingly, per the outlet, Trump was even seen standing in front of his audience and grooving to the many songs being played for an extended period.

Adding to his statement, the Oh What a World artist then even mentioned that among the numerous songs that were played loud on the sound system at the rally, his song Hallelujah happened to be one.

For those unfamiliar, Rufus Wainwright’s song Hallelujah is a cover of Leonard Cohen's 1984 track that talks about peace, love, as well as “acceptance of the truth.”

Using this track in his rally, Wainwright stated that Trump had crossed “the height of blasphemy.”

“I in no way condone this and was mortified, but the good in me hopes that perhaps in inhabiting and really listening to the lyrics of Cohen's masterpiece, Donald Trump just might experience a hint of remorse over what he's caused. I'm not holding my breath," the Art Teacher artist stated.

Meanwhile, Wainwright also stated that the Trump campaign has now been issued with a cease-and-desist letter by the publishing company for Leonard Cohen’s estate.

In his long caption that was added to the post, the Dinner At Eight singer also clearly mentioned, “And needless to say, I am all in for Kamala!”

Per PEOPLE, Trump was seen on stage during his Oaks, Pennsylvania rally dancing to the songs, which have been deemed bizarre. The presidential nominee was seen for at least 30 minutes swaying to the tracks and not talking to the one being present.

Meanwhile, the report by the outlet also states that Trump had urged his supporters to vote on January 5 instead of November 5.

