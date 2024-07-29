‘She Drew The Attention’: Kevin Smith Remembers Shannen Doherty; Says Actress Really Desired To Do Mallrats Sequel

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Kevin Smith, 53, an acclaimed actor, director, and producer attended the San Diego Comic-Con recently. During the event, he remembered his Mallrats film co-star Shannen Doherty, who died on July 13, 2024, after a valiant battle with cancer.

The actor recalled the last conversation he had with her when she expressed her desire to star in the sequel to the aforementioned film. Read ahead to know what he had to say about the late actress.

Kevin Smith remembers Shannen Doherty

The Clerks star attended the SDCC on July 27 (Saturday). During his conversation with People Magazine, he recalled his last conversation with Charmed star.

He shared that he attended the Comic Con for the first time back in 1995 and Doherty accompanied him to promote their comedy film titled Mallrats. He said that it was weird when it was out and it did not perform well.

But when he and the Heathers actress first attended the event 29 years ago, they were “embraced,” which was mostly because of Doherty as she has the “credibility” in the crowd.

He expressed to the publication, “She drew the attention. That was at a time where famous people wouldn't come to f*****g Comic-Con.”

While reflecting on the last interaction he had with her, Kevin said that they were having a discussion about the actress coming out to Jersey for Vulgarathon as she a done a bunch of such events and met the Mallrats contingency.

The producer and director added that he said to Doherty, “Oh my God, Shannen, you come and watch the movie in our theater and stuff, that'll just put you on the throne.”

Smith shared that she really wanted to do the Mallrats sequel that was titled Twilight of the Mallrats. He also revealed that one of his producers had brought up the sequel “going again” after he had shunned the door for the same following the actress’ passing.

While talking about the potential film, he said that at the very least for the late actress, “that'd be a cool thing to do.”

Jennie Garth opens up about how she is dealing with Shannen Doherty’s death

Garth and Doherty worked together in the Beverly Hills 90210 series. She opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how she and other cast members are dealing with the news of the actress’ passing.

Garth shares that they were there for one another in their moments of need, no matter what they may be. She revealed that they have a group text and they just call each other, referring to the cast members as “brother and sisters” and noting that they share a close bond.

The What I Like About You actress shared that their bond is not explainable and can never be “broken.” They were associated with each other for the rest of their lives, and they all loved it.

