‘Her Legacy Will Be…’: Shannen Doherty’s Mother Reveals She Will Take Over Late Actress’ Podcast

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Shannen Doherty, who was known to host the popular podcast Let’s Be Clear, passed away at 54 after battling breast cancer for over a decade. After a month since the actress’ death, her mother, Rosa Doherty, has revealed that she will keep the podcast going.

While making an appearance on the new episode of Let’s Be Clear, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress’ mother introduced herself and shared her gratitude for the audience, which showed love to the late Hollywood star. Rosa said that she is grateful for the loyalty Doherty’s fans have shown over the years.

Moreover, the veteran actress’ mother described what the podcast meant to the Charmed star. She said, "This podcast meant so much to Shannen because it allowed her to tell her story and tell her truth.”

The elder Doherty added, "Over the years, there's been so many stories and untruths and things mixed up that finally, she says, 'I wanna do this, and I have so many people that have followed me over the years and have supported me, and I just want to give them the opportunity to hear what my life really is.'"

ALSO READ: When Shannen Doherty Shared Spending Her First 90210 Paycheck For Family; DETAILS Here

The actress’ mother went on to reveal how the podcast helped Shannen get over the challenges of life. Rosa Doherty shared, "It meant so much to me because I got to watch her do this when it was so special for her and [she] needed it.” She continued to say, "It helped her so much in everything that she was going through, and to hear back from all of you in the questions that you presented to her in podcasts when she was answering questions. That was important."

Advertisement

While hosting her first episode of Let’s Be Clear, Doherty invited one of her daughter’s closest friends, Anna Marie Kortright. While speaking with the guest, Doherty’s mother talked about the grief that followed the death of the Heathers actress. Kortright, too, revealed, "I have yet to really cry. We both have really held it together because we've been together taking care of each other."

The new host, too, added to Kortright’s statements. She said, "When somebody sees me out, and they're being very kind, and they wanna come up and hug me.” But the thing that Rosa says to them is, “You can hug me, but you cannot cry. Just don't cry because if you cry, I'll start crying and I can't stop.'"

Shannen Doherty passed away on July 13, after battling with breast cancer for nearly 15 years.

ALSO READ: What Role Did Shannen Doherty Play In Beverly Hills 90210? Exploring Character As Actress Passes Away At 53