Sister Wives Season 19 Might Be The Series' Ending? Here's Why TLC's 'Mid-Season Finale' Is Causing Confusion

Sister Wives left its viewers confused after the Season 19 finale aired on February 2, 2025, marking the 20th episode. Many people may have mistaken it for the season’s end, but it was, in fact, a mid-season finale, with the next part of Season 19 yet to be released, according to Collider.

According to the report, an insider on Reddit expressed confusion over the situation. They wrote, “Mid-season finale? … Usually, at the end of the episode, they say ‘Next time on Sister Wives,’ but this time they said something like ‘Still to come.’ Was that a mid-season finale? Or are they done with this season?? Confused.”

As per ComingSoon's article, Part 2 of the current season is set to arrive in the spring. However, as for the exact release date, TLC has not yet announced it. This same pattern—dividing a season into two parts—was previously followed by the show in 2013 with its season six.

However, given the recent developments in the TLC venture, it appears that some major shifts may be on the horizon. This could potentially indicate the end of the series.

The altered familial dynamic and reports of the show struggling with viewership could allegedly be contributing factors. However, it’s too soon to make assumptions, as that may not be the case. If it is, in classic TLC fashion, fans may also witness a spin-off of the show. As of now, waiting for the next part of the season seems to be the best option for fans.