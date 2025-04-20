Star Wars Visions Season 3: All You Need to Know About its Release Date, Continuing Storyline and More

It's time for Star Wars: Vision fans to get excited because season three of the show will see the light of day this year. As per the report by The Hollywood Reporter, Volume Three of the venture will be released on October 29, 2025, on Disney+.

According to the report, Ronin, the ex-Sith Lord character, will also be featured again in the upcoming installment. The exciting news was shared during the grand Star Wars Celebration event in Tokyo.

James Waugh, Visions executive producer, confirmed that the three most popular storylines from season 1 of the project, including The Duel, The Village Bride, and The Ninth-Jedi, will be continued in the next season.

The executive producer also reportedly shared a “bold new direction” for the show with the introduction of the Star Wars: Visions Presents banner, which will give filmmakers an opportunity to tell deep and long-form stories without runtime limitations. The first up will be a standalone spin-off show of The Ninth Jedi, which is slated to be released in 2026.

As per the report, Takanobu Mizuno from Kamikaze Douga will helm The Duel: Payback. The Village Bride’s follow-up, The Lost Ones, will be directed by Hitoshi Haga of Kinema Citrus. The Ninth Jedi’s follow-up, Child of Hope, will be helmed by Naoyohi Shiotani of Production IG.

The three filmmakers discussed their episodes and also showcased the design for new characters, per the publication.

Masaki Tachibana of Kinema Citrus previewed the Star Wars universe's addition for his installment of Yoko’s Treasure. A large bear-like droid with a built-in microwave in its belly will accompany the episode’s female protagonist, according to the report.

