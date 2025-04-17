Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are 'Enjoying' Time Off After Eras Tour and Super Bowl Loss, Source Reveals.

It seems that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are truly enjoying their time together during their reported break from the spotlight. A source shared details about the same with People magazine.

After Swift made headlines with her impressive Eras tour and Kelce wrapped up the 12th season with the Chiefs, following their reported Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in February, the couple is now reportedly relishing a private period. The insider told the outlet, "They have been traveling nonstop and very much enjoy it."

The source further shared that the lovebirds are making the “most of their time off together.” They told the publication that Swift and Kelce are spending time with friends as well, adding, “It's a special time for them."

The insider reportedly revealed that the couple is “very serious and in sync.” The source shared about songstress and NFL player valuing “the same things,” and currently they are focusing on “private time out of the spotlight.”

The publication reported that the pair was seen in Park City, Utah, in March, per the clip shared by DeuxMoi. On March 14, they were also reportedly spotted during dinner in New York City. After the NFL season concluded, the pair vacationed in Montana, per People magazine.

As far as Swift’s next album goes, the anticipation for the same is running high among her fans. It seems that she has started working on the same.

Back in February, a source at AEG revealed to The Express that the singer is in the "development stages of her new album,” adding that it will be out at the end of the year.

The source continued that the songstress penned tracks backstage on her last tour and, “bosses at AEG have been told to prepare themselves for another tour in 2026."

The insider also told the outlet that those who have heard some of the “ideas” shared that the album is “inspired by a lot of what she’s been through, including her relationship with Travis and changes in her friendships—specifically with Blake Lively.”

