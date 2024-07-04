Christopher Reeves' Son To Have Cameo Appearance In James Gunn's Superman? Here's What Report Says

James Gunn's upcoming Superman movie is set to pay tribute to the legacy of the Man of Steel and the actor who originally brought him to life on the big screen. This special tribute includes a cameo appearance by Will Reeve, the youngest son of the late Christopher Reeve, who famously portrayed Superman in the first four films.

Will Reeve’s special cameo in Superman

Christopher Reeve is best known for his iconic portrayal of Superman and his alter ego, Clark Kent. It will be his youngest son, Will Reeve, who will make a cameo in the new Superman film in memory of his father. A TV reporter played by Will, and this fits well with what he does in real life.

Cleveland, Ohio, is currently the location for the movie being filmed. Among them was an appearance on set by Will Reeves during one of the biggest scenes. The picture, which stars David Corenswet as Superman, was directed and written by James Gunn and is planned to appear in theaters starting in 2025.

Reeve family legacy

The documentary Super/Man, directed by Ian Bonhote and Peter Ettedgui, features members of the Reeve family prominently. Christopher Reeve’s life story, including how he rose to fame in Hollywood and an accident that happened in 1995 while horseback riding, are captured here. The late actor left behind the children who were featured there.

At the Sundance Film Festival, William expressed himself about the making of this documentary. “To see his entire life leading up until that time laid out so poetically, cinematically, and authentically by our wonderful directors has been a real gift for me,” said Will Reeve to Variety.

It cost Warner Bros Discovery $15 million to acquire it; therefore, its premiere will be in some cinemas on September 21 before replaying it again on Christopher Reeve’s birthday on September 25.

Going forward

In a recent interview with the kids, they talked about their dad's legacy and CGI's appearance on The Flash. While they were not involved with it at all, having Will Reeve make a cameo role, as seen in the new movie Superman, shows a close link between DC Studios and the Reeve family.

For now, Chris remains a big part of what still drives everyone’s minds towards Superman. The film, produced through DC Studios, is a heartfelt tribute to the original Superman while introducing a whole new era for this beloved character.

Fans are waiting eagerly for its release, and the extension of the Reeve family’s connectivity to Superman's heritage still lingers.

