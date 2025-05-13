Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Don't Let Breakup Rumors Slow Down Relationship; Intimate Details of House Date Before Mother's Day Revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are going stronger than your morning espresso. The power couple recently spent some downtime with each other at the pop superstar's New York City apartment before celebrating Mother's Day together with their families.

According to recently emerged photographs shared by Deuxmoi on Instagram, the Kansas City Chiefs' star was seen walking into Swift's Tribeca apartment on May 10. Kelce, 35, went fully incognito as he showed up at his girlfriend's upscale home.

Donning a casual outfit, comprising blue jeans and a striped long-sleeve polo shirt, Kelce added a black baseball cap to the mix. He topped his attire off with a laid-back appearance, sunglasses, and red Nike sneakers. Interestingly enough, Kelce was seen sporting the same look while filming his podcast, New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.

What's important to notice about the timeline is that the Kelce brothers filmed the latest episode of their podcast with former NFL stars Andrew Whitworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick, per the latest post from the podcast's official Instagram account shared on May 12th. It's highly likely the episode was filmed on May 10th, the same day the couple had a family soiree.

The couple was spotted on Sunday, May 11, at Talula's Garden, a trendy Philadelphia restaurant, celebrating a Mother's Day dinner. They were accompanied by Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce; sister-in-law Kylie Kelce; and Kylie's newborn baby, Finley, per fan-leaked pictures on X. Swift's mother, Andrea, as well as Jason Kelce, also reportedly joined the family reunion.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who have been dating since 2023, stepped out together in public for the first time in two months this May. People's sources close to the couple revealed that they had been unwinding, taking full advantage of their free time and enjoying moments of relaxation with family and loved ones, keeping a low profile.

