‘There Was Negative Energy’: Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson Says Sitcom ‘Protected’ Him From Homophobia

The now openly gay actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson says portraying a gay character in Modern Family “protected” him from homophobia and encouraged self-acceptance. The actor played the high-strung but loveable Mitchell Pritchett, who was in a healthy relationship with boyfriend Cameron Tucker (Eric Stonestreet) and happily raised their adopted Vietnamese daughter, Lily (Aubrey Anderson).

During a candid conversation with comedian Nicole Byer on his Dinner's on Me Podcast, Ferguson revealed how his day-to-day life was before and after Modern Family. He recalled an incident from Las Vegas where he got “gay bashed.”

"It wasn't anything violent, but it was definitely like, there was negative energy coming at me from a couple that felt uncomfortable around me and my then-boyfriend," he revealed. When he went back to the city with his husband, Justin Mikita, he noticed a different reception because of the show.

Although it was weird, he felt “protected” by the character he was playing, “and it kind of gave me this coat of armor…protection of being this character that people also loved,” he added.

“I remember feeling that same negativity initially, but then they would see who it was, and they would recognize me from being, 'Oh, I am gay, but I'm also that gay one from TV, and I like that show,' and there would be a change," Ferguson added.

Modern Family created a significant impact on Fergusson’s life and the world because the couple he and Stonestreet portrayed had more to them than just their sexuality.

Their relationship was about family, job changes, and parenthood, which normalized and humanized queer relationships for the viewers. Eventually, Mitchell and Cam became one of the most beloved on-screen queer couples on network television.

The sitcom concluded after 11 seasons in 2020, and fans have been clamoring for a spin-off series. Ferguson fueled the spin-off speculations by teasing that “something” was coming. However, to fans’ disappointment, the cast, including Ferguson, Stonestreet, Julie Bowen, and Ty Burrell, reunited for a Whatsapp commercial instead.

In the ad, Cam mentions that Hayley posted pictures of the twins in a family group chat, which Mitchell realizes he was not part of because his phone couldn’t handle too many incoming messages. A neighbor then suggests switching to WhatsApp.

All 11 seasons of Modern Family are currently streaming on Hulu and Peacock.