Tina Fey Jokes About Being ‘Terrible With Money’ Amid Accepting to Have ‘Problem With Rich People Having a Side Hustle’

Tina Fey opened up about the reason for not owning a brand alongside her acting career. The actress marked her appearance on the Good Hang podcast, hosted by her Saturday Night Live co-star, Amy Poehler.

On the first episode of the venture itself, Fey went on to make some bold statements about having a problem with rich people, who go on to pursue a side hustle, despite earning well in their particular line of business.

Poehler initiated the conversation with her good friend by introducing her to the listeners and joking that she is usually late to the trends by 5–6 years, referring to her podcast hosting. The Parks and Recreation alum went on to gush about the former’s hair, and asked if she ever considered doing a hair campaign, or getting into the glassline.

Elaborating on the statements, Poehler said, “But you have incredible hair. I feel like you should have a hair campaign and also, I always, I'm pushing you to have a glasses line.” The host further asked, “Why do you not have a glass [line]?”

The 30 Rock star quipped in answer, “I do kind of hate money.” Fey further joked that she’s “terrible with money.” However, correcting herself quickly, the actress revealed, “I have a problem with rich people having a side hustle.”

Clarifying what kind of side hustle Fey has a problem with, Poehler went on to ask if it was about the podcast or the business ventures that the celebrities carry out, apart from their careers in the industry.

Advertisement

Fey cleared the air by saying that she is fine with the podcasts, but it is also important to draw the line in terms of how much one is earning. The actress also said that she judges such kinds of decisions.