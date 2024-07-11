The Acolyte Episode 7 Reveals Truth About Brendok's Tragedy; Amandla Stenberg's Character Mae Isn't The Bad Guy

Spoilers alert: Contains spoilers for The Acolyte's latest episode 7

In its second-to-last episode, The Acolyte reveals what happened to Brendok. Mae (Amandla Stenberg) isn't entirely to blame for the tragedy, contrary to what the Jedi claimed. Written by Charmaine DeGraté, Jen Richards, and Jasmyne Flournoy, and directed by Kogonada, Choice takes viewers back sixteen years to Brendok.

It retells events from the Jedi's perspective, painting them as the series' true antagonists. Mae’s desire for revenge seems justified, and Osha's potential turn to the dark side, if she learns the truth, feels understandable.

The High Republic era has shown the Jedi's overreach, and Episode 7 begins quietly with Jedi Masters Sol (Lee Jung-jae), Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss), Padawan Torbin (Dean-Charles Chapman), and Kelnacca (Joonas Suotamo) studying Brendok's life forms.

That night, around a campfire, Indara explains their mission after the Great Hyperspace Disaster, seeking a Force hotspot (vergence) that could have revitalized the planet. Sol, eager for his own Padawan, secretly follows local twins, Mae and Osha, and their mother Koril (Margarita Levieva) to their base.

Unable to enter, Sol climbs to spy on them, believing the twins are in danger due to a ritual he misunderstood. He convinces the Jedi to confront the coven, despite Indara's caution.

The episode delves into Torbin's encounter with Mother Aniseya (Jodie Turner-Smith), who manipulates his desires, tempting him to leave with her. Back at the Jedi's ship, Sol pressures Indara to accept Osha as his Padawan, ignoring protocol.

During tests, Osha deliberately fails, prompting Sol to intervene, convinced she belongs with the Jedi. Indara opposes, warning Sol's emotional attachment could alter Osha's destiny.

Mother Koril uses dark power against Sol and Torbin

Discovering the twins' unique Force sensitivity, Torbin rushes to conclude their mission alone. Meanwhile, Sol and Torbin clash with the coven, led by Mother Koril, who uses dark powers against them.

Indara arrives to defuse the conflict, but inadvertently severs the coven's shared bond, leading to their demise. As fire engulfs the base, Sol tries to save both twins but ultimately chooses Osha.

Later, Indara covers up the tragedy to protect Osha, framing Mae for the incident. With one episode left, "The Acolyte" sets the stage for Osha and Mae to uncover their family's fate and their true identities.

