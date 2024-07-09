‘Taylor Was Like A Big Sister’: Jeff Jarrett Recalls Taylor Swift Babysitting His Daughters

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of death.

The iconic and legendary Westling star, Jeff Jarrett, shared his experience when the global pop icon babysat his three daughters. He reflected on the “dark” period of their lives when his wife passed away due to breast cancer. Read ahead to know what he had to say.

Jeff Jarrett shares Taylor Swift babysitting his daughters

During his interview with WREG, Jarrett shared that Swift helped out the family during a hard period in their lives. She babysat his daughters, Joslyn, Jaclyn, and Jerlyn. At that time, the wrestler's wife, Jill Gregory, was battling breast cancer.

While talking about his wife passing due to the aforementioned illnesses, he said that the Wildest Dreams singer was “very good to our family during a very, very dark period.” The songstress must have been wounded at 17 when Jill passed away in 2007.

Jarrett expressed, “Taylor was like a big sister.” He added that she came over to their house, took his daughters to bake cookies and just hung out there. Jarrett shared that he cannot say “enough good things” about the singer.

The wrestling icon referred to Swift as "sweetheart,” and he still calls her “our girl.” While pointing at her relationship with Travis Kelce, he added that Swift is hanging out in NFL circles.

Advertisement

Jarrett noted that the hitmaker kindly spent time with his kids and wasn't on “Jeff Jarrett payroll.” he said, “So, technically, not a babysitter."

Jeff Jarrett’s daughter, Jaclyn, starred in Taylor Swift's music video

The wrestler’s daughter, Jaclyn, appeared in Swift’s music video for Mine. The song is featured in her Speak Now album.

In a conversation with Instinct Culture back in 2021, Jarrett expressed that Mine's music video is very creative and his daughter looked like a “little” Swift. He revealed that it was Swift who boldly said that she wanted Jaclyn in the music video.

Jarrett also recalled that the family had to travel to Maine for its production and they had to tune over their phones while being on set. He added that it was a good experience for the children.

He also made the revelation that Swift’s ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas was also brought by her to Jarrett’s home one or two times.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why Is ‘I'll Be 87 You'll Be 89 Meaning’ Trending After Taylor Swift’s Surprise ‘Mary’s Song’ For Travis Kelce In Amsterdam? Find Out