The Bear Season 3 Soundtrack: From Taylor Swift to David Bowie; Every Song Played
The Bear, known for its gripping storyline and mind-blowing performances, is also popular amongst fans for its great soundtrack. And season 3, with its multiple needle-drops, is no different.
The Bear season 3 just came out, and as usual, was able to stun fans with its tension-filled episodes that all built up to another great cliffhanger, which the season ended on. And also, as usual, we got to hear some great songs that perfectly matched the mood of the episodes.
From Taylor Swift, Adrianne Lenker, and Joyce Manor, to David Bowie, Eddie Vader, The Sundays, and Nine Inch Nails, these episodes had a song for every mood set in the scenes. Some of them, like the 10th and last episode titled Forever, were a little more needle-drop-heavy than the others. Episode 2 titled Doors, on the other hand, set a completely different mood in the episode with its use of classical music.
Every song that we heard in The Bear Season 3
People have been waiting for season 3 of FX’s Emmy Winning series for a long time now. Even though a lot of people thought that The Bear season 3 was not able to match the level of the previous two seasons, one thing that did not disappoint was the background scores. Here is a complete list of songs that were featured in The Bear.
Episode 1 – Tomorrow
Together by Nine Inch Nails
(Music by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross)
Episode 2 – “Next”
Save It For Later by Eddie Vedder
(Nice Dream) by Radiohead
Episode 3 – Doors
L’amico Fritz / Act 3: Intermezzo by Herbert Von Karajan,
Berlin Philharmonic
Cavalleria Rusticana: Intermezzo by National Philharmonic Orchestra, Gianandrea Gavazzeni and Giuseppe Patané
Corda by Alessandro Cortini
Il segreto di Susanna: Overture by Oviedo Filarmonica, Friedrich Haider
La Traviata: “Intermezzo” by Yuri Sazonoff & Jerry Caringi
Lurline: Overture by Richard Bonynge, Victorian Opera Orchestra
Mendelssohn: 4. Saltarello (Presto) [Symphony No. 4 in A Major, Op. 90, MWV N 16 – “Italian”] by Wiener Philharmoniker and Conductor Christoph von Dohnányi
Spalicek Suite No. 2, H. 214b: II. The Shoemaker’s Capricious Patron by Neeme Järvi & Estonian National Symphony Orchestra
String Quartet No. 16 in F Major, Op. 135 (Arr. Bernstein for String Orchestra): II. Vivace (Live) by Leonard Bernstein, Vienna Philharmonic
Symphony No. 7 in G Minor, P I:7: IV. Finale. Adagio – Allegro by Orchestra della Svizzera Italiana, Howard Griffiths
Symphony No. 44 ‘Mourning’: Allegro con Brio by APM Music
Till Eulenspiegels Lustige Streiche (Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks), Op. 28, TrV 171 by Orchestre philharmonique de Strasbourg, Marc Albrecht
Danse Macabre, Op. 40 by Leopold Stokowski
Episode 4 – Violet
Pearly-Dewdrops’ Drops by Cocteau Twins
Spinning Away by Brian Eno & John Cale
Long Live by Taylor Swift
Getchoo by Weezer
Episode 5 – Children
Night of the Hunger Main Title: Dream Little One, Dream by Walter Schumann & Charles Laughton
Purple Heather (Live at the Troubadour) by Van Morrison
Mixed Emotions by The Rolling Stones
Episode 6 – Napkins
Get Down On It by Kool and the Gang
The Start of Things by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
The Morning Fog by Kate Bush
Let It Whip by Dazz Band
Sabotage by Beastie Boys
Got This Happy Feeling by The Ghetto Brothers
Episode 7 – Legacy
No Machine by Adrianne Lenker
Save It For Later by The (English) Beat
Fight For Your Right by The Beastie Boys
Stephanie by Lindsey Buckingham
Up on the Roof by Carole King & James Taylor
Episode 8 – Ice Chips
New Noise by Refused
Baby I Love You by The Ronettes
Episode 9 – Apologies
13 Ghosts II by Nine Inch Nails
Are You Looking Up by Mk.gee
The Forever Rain by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
Strange Currencies by REM
Secret Love by Stevie Nicks
Blowing Kisses by Jennifer Castle
Constant Headache by Joyce Manor
A Murder of One by Counting Crows
Episode 10 - Forever
In the Garage by Weezer
The Big Country by Talking Heads
Joy by The Sundays
Within’ Your Reach by The Replacements
Can You Hear Me by David Bowie
Diamond Diary by Tangerine Dream
The Start of Things by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
We Close Our Eyes by Susanna Hoffs
Just One More Day by Otis Redding
Big White Cloud by John Cale
Laid by James
Disarm by Smashing Pumpkins
The Bear season 4 might be coming soon
Fans of The Bear are very agitated as the third season ended with a massive cliffhanger where the future of the restaurant itself hangs in the balance. The soundtracks were also able to perfectly match the pace of the episodes.
However, a few months ago, Variety reported that The Bear season 4 is already in the making. And even though we have no official news as of yet, it could mean that the fans won’t have to wait for the next season for too long.
