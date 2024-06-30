The Bear Season 3 Soundtrack: From Taylor Swift to David Bowie; Every Song Played

The Bear season 3 just came out, and as usual, was able to stun fans with its tension-filled episodes that all built up to another great cliffhanger, which the season ended on. And also, as usual, we got to hear some great songs that perfectly matched the mood of the episodes.

From Taylor Swift, Adrianne Lenker, and Joyce Manor, to David Bowie, Eddie Vader, The Sundays, and Nine Inch Nails, these episodes had a song for every mood set in the scenes. Some of them, like the 10th and last episode titled Forever, were a little more needle-drop-heavy than the others. Episode 2 titled Doors, on the other hand, set a completely different mood in the episode with its use of classical music.

Every song that we heard in The Bear Season 3

People have been waiting for season 3 of FX’s Emmy Winning series for a long time now. Even though a lot of people thought that The Bear season 3 was not able to match the level of the previous two seasons, one thing that did not disappoint was the background scores. Here is a complete list of songs that were featured in The Bear.

Episode 1 – Tomorrow

Together by Nine Inch Nails

(Music by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross)

Episode 2 – “Next”

Save It For Later by Eddie Vedder

(Nice Dream) by Radiohead

Episode 3 – Doors

L’amico Fritz / Act 3: Intermezzo by Herbert Von Karajan,

Berlin Philharmonic

Cavalleria Rusticana: Intermezzo by National Philharmonic Orchestra, Gianandrea Gavazzeni and Giuseppe Patané

Corda by Alessandro Cortini

Il segreto di Susanna: Overture by Oviedo Filarmonica, Friedrich Haider

La Traviata: “Intermezzo” by Yuri Sazonoff & Jerry Caringi

Lurline: Overture by Richard Bonynge, Victorian Opera Orchestra

Mendelssohn: 4. Saltarello (Presto) [Symphony No. 4 in A Major, Op. 90, MWV N 16 – “Italian”] by Wiener Philharmoniker and Conductor Christoph von Dohnányi

Spalicek Suite No. 2, H. 214b: II. The Shoemaker’s Capricious Patron by Neeme Järvi & Estonian National Symphony Orchestra

String Quartet No. 16 in F Major, Op. 135 (Arr. Bernstein for String Orchestra): II. Vivace (Live) by Leonard Bernstein, Vienna Philharmonic

Symphony No. 7 in G Minor, P I:7: IV. Finale. Adagio – Allegro by Orchestra della Svizzera Italiana, Howard Griffiths

Symphony No. 44 ‘Mourning’: Allegro con Brio by APM Music

Till Eulenspiegels Lustige Streiche (Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks), Op. 28, TrV 171 by Orchestre philharmonique de Strasbourg, Marc Albrecht

Danse Macabre, Op. 40 by Leopold Stokowski

Episode 4 – Violet

Pearly-Dewdrops’ Drops by Cocteau Twins

Spinning Away by Brian Eno & John Cale

Long Live by Taylor Swift

Getchoo by Weezer

Episode 5 – Children

Night of the Hunger Main Title: Dream Little One, Dream by Walter Schumann & Charles Laughton

Purple Heather (Live at the Troubadour) by Van Morrison

Mixed Emotions by The Rolling Stones

Episode 6 – Napkins

Get Down On It by Kool and the Gang

The Start of Things by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

The Morning Fog by Kate Bush

Let It Whip by Dazz Band

Sabotage by Beastie Boys

Got This Happy Feeling by The Ghetto Brothers

Episode 7 – Legacy

No Machine by Adrianne Lenker

Save It For Later by The (English) Beat

Fight For Your Right by The Beastie Boys

Stephanie by Lindsey Buckingham

Up on the Roof by Carole King & James Taylor

Episode 8 – Ice Chips

New Noise by Refused

Baby I Love You by The Ronettes

Episode 9 – Apologies

13 Ghosts II by Nine Inch Nails

Are You Looking Up by Mk.gee

The Forever Rain by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Strange Currencies by REM

Secret Love by Stevie Nicks

Blowing Kisses by Jennifer Castle

Constant Headache by Joyce Manor

A Murder of One by Counting Crows

Episode 10 - Forever

In the Garage by Weezer

The Big Country by Talking Heads

Joy by The Sundays

Within’ Your Reach by The Replacements

Can You Hear Me by David Bowie

Diamond Diary by Tangerine Dream

The Start of Things by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

We Close Our Eyes by Susanna Hoffs

Just One More Day by Otis Redding

Big White Cloud by John Cale

Laid by James

Disarm by Smashing Pumpkins

The Bear season 4 might be coming soon

Fans of The Bear are very agitated as the third season ended with a massive cliffhanger where the future of the restaurant itself hangs in the balance. The soundtracks were also able to perfectly match the pace of the episodes.

However, a few months ago, Variety reported that The Bear season 4 is already in the making. And even though we have no official news as of yet, it could mean that the fans won’t have to wait for the next season for too long.

Keep your eyes on Pinkvilla for more updates on The Bear.

