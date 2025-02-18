The Bold and the Beautiful Feb 17 Episode Recap: Carter Stands His Ground Against Ridge as More Drama Unfolds

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, which aired on Monday, February 17, was packed with action and drama. Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) was having second thoughts about his takeover of Forrester Creations and contemplated abandoning the company and apologizing to Ridge.

Brooke has been trying to woo Carter with the ulterior motive of returning Forrester Creations to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and reuniting with him. Her manipulations seemed to have worked, as Carter considered backing out and had a heated argument with Hope over the matter.

The episode picks up where it left off. Ridge arrives at the office to confront Carter. While Ridge initially intends to keep things civil, the conversation quickly escalates, and he ends up hurling insults at Hope.

Despite feeling guilty about the takeover, Carter maintains his composure and stands his ground against Ridge’s accusations. This further intensifies the tension between Ridge and Carter.

Ridge’s surprise visit sparks a heated clash, ultimately diminishing his chances of reclaiming his company. Will Carter still feel guilty about taking over Forrester Creations after Ridge’s behavior?

Meanwhile, Taylor and Steffy analyze Brooke’s motivations. They realize that Brooke is not trying to win back Forrester Creations out of goodwill but rather has ulterior motives.

They conclude that Brooke's desire to reunite with Ridge is driving her to manipulate Carter into sabotaging or relinquishing the company. She is using her charm and emotional influence to sway him.

Steffy, who had attempted a similar tactic using Daphne as bait, ultimately abandoned the plan when it failed. Meanwhile, Hope is left heartbroken after her intense argument with Carter. She is shocked by his sudden change of heart regarding the company and feels betrayed.

Will Carter give up the company, or will his confrontation with Ridge change his mind? Stay tuned for more updates!