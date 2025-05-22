The Bold and the Beautiful May 21 Episode Recap: Hope Reveals Liam’s Health Condition to Carter

The new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful begins with Liam, Steffy, and Finn heading to the hospital. At the clinic, Liam is devastated after knowing that Hope is gone.

Grace reveals to the trio that she had not called them to discuss the cures but to talk about how Liam’s life expectancy can be improved. They all sat down and discussed the treatments, but it was up to Liam to choose between the quality and the quantity of his life.

Advertisement

Steffy wanted a longer life for Liam and asked the doctors to take every measure possible to let the latter live. However, Liam is not sure about it. He has seen his mother suffer from illness, and he does not want to go through the same. Not for his daughters.

On the other hand, Hope meets with Carter and tells him he is the only man she wishes to be with. Carter does not believe Hope, as he had seen her confess her love for Liam.

After much back and forth, Hope reveals the truth about Liam to Carter, convincing him that she is telling the truth. Shocked at the confession, Carter hugs a teary-eyed Hope, and they reconcile.

Meanwhile, Brooke is on her way to win back Ridge. The latter calmly hears everything Brooke has to say and is relieved when Katie walks in and interrupts their conversation.

As for Daphne Rose, she gets together with Electra, who has a big business idea. The latter blurts out that Steffy rehired Hope, shocking Rose, who eventually felt betrayed by her own friend. She meets Zande and vents about the whole thing to him.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Bold and the Beautiful May 20 Episode Recap: Hope’s Return Sparks New Tensions and Confusion as Carter Demands Truth