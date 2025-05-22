'We don't have to take appointments from parents...': When Aishwarya Rai had witty response to question about Indian culture

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is among the most gorgeous, talented, and graceful Bollywood stars who rules the hearts of fans globally. But it's not just about Miss World 1994's acting skills and looks; even her wit has been appreciated by millions. Back in 2005, during an interview with David Letterman, Aish was asked if it's common for children in India to live with their parents, but it was her witty reply that is still remembered by her admirers. The actress said that children in India don't have to take appointments from their parents to meet for dinner.

While talking to Letterman, Aishwarya opened up about Indian culture. When asked if she lives with her parents, the actress responded yes. The host further asked her if it's common for children in India to live with their parents. Answering the question smartly with a dazzling smile, she quipped, "It's fine to live with your parents, because it's also common in India that we don't have to take appointments from parents to meet for dinner."

Aishwarya, who was busy promoting her film Bride and Prejudice: The Bollywood Musical then, was also asked why the musical genre is highly popular in India but not in America. The actress explained that it's an Indian movie format that has been existing for a long time.

"It's what we have grown up on and people absolutely love it," she said, adding that it also reflects the Indian culture because Indians have songs for every festival, occasion, and wedding.

Meanwhile, on May 21, 2025, Aishwarya marked her much-awaited Cannes appearance. The actress looked stunning in a saree, but it was the sindoor that took social media by storm. With this, she also refuted the rumors of her split with actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in the 2023 Tamil film series Ponniyin Selvan. Also starring Vikram, Karthi, Ravi Mohan, Trisha Krishnan, and others, it was directed by Mani Ratnam. It's been 7 years since she has featured in a Bollywood film.

