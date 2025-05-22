5 women-led comic capers on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 proving actresses can nail every film genre: Crew to Mrs Undercover

For decades, female actors in the Indian film industry have been acing the profession, which was earlier reserved for men. Over the years, these ladies proved their mettle in the acting realm by performing in almost all film genres like divas. From action to drama and comedy, they have done it all.

Advertisement

Take a look at 5 comedy movies led by female stars:

1. Crew

Where to watch: Netflix

Crew is an epic entertainer, proving that female actors can not only keep the audience hooked, but can also deliver a commercially successful movie at their caliber. Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the heist comedy film shows Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon at their comic best. In the movie, the trio work as airhostesses who get involved in a gold smuggling operation. They are joined by Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in supporting roles.

2. Veere Di Wedding

Where to watch: Netflix

Veere Di Wedding is another female comedy film, led by four divas. The movie revolves around their friendship and troubled relationships while the leads attend a wedding. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh and co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Nikhil Dwivedi, it features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania in lead roles.

Advertisement

3. Mrs. Undercover

Where to watch: Zee5

In this spy comedy film directed by Anushree Mehta, Radhika Apte takes center stage as an undercover cop who disguises herself as a housewife. She has been asked to return to duty after years. While she tries to solve a mystery, the audience could sit back and have a blast. Apart from Apte, actors like Sumeet Vyas and Rajesh Sharma are also seen playing key roles in Mrs. Undercover.

4. Sharmajee Ki Beti

Where to watch: Prime Video

Sharmajee Ki Beti is a movie led and created by women. Written and directed by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana in her directorial debut, this comedy-drama movie stars Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, Saiyami Kher, Parvin Dabas, and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles.

5. Tumhari Sulu

Where to watch: Prime Video

Lastly, we have Vidya Balan, playing the titular character in Tumhari Sulu. This 2017 comedy-drama film showcases her as an ambitious housewife who becomes a radio jockey for a late-night relationship advice show.

Advertisement

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

Which of these female-led comedy movies have you enjoyed the most? From Crew to Mrs. Undercover and Tumhari Sulu, these female-led comedy movies are bangers. Crew Veere Di Wedding Sharmajee Ki Beti Mrs. Undercover Tumhari Sulu

ALSO READ: 5 Celeb PHOTO Spottings: Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor ace airport fashion and Suniel Shetty attends Kesari Veer screening