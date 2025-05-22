5 Celeb PHOTO Spottings: Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor ace airport fashion and Suniel Shetty attends Kesari Veer screening

The Bollywood paparazzi is an expert in spotting B-town celebs, out and about in the city. Be it at the airport, a special film screening, or just a stroll in the city, eagle-eyed shutterbugs manage to snap everyone with their lens. Yet again, stars like Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Suniel Shetty, Tiger, and Jackie Shroff were clicked in Mumbai. Take a look at some big sightings of the day!

1. Ananya Panday poses with little fans

Bollywood diva Ananya Panday recently took a flight from Mumbai airport. As she jetted off to an undisclosed location early morning, the actress looked tired and definitely sleep deprived. But despite that, she graciously posed with her little fan in public. For ease of travel, the Dream Girl 2 actress wore a long-sleeved shirt with a pair of blue denim pants and sneakers.

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan makes a style statement at the airport

The queen of showbiz, Kareena Kapoor Khan, was also snapped heading to an unknown place. But this time, she wasn’t accompanied by her favorite travel partner, her husband, Saif Ali Khan. Having said that, she did hit the spotlight and grabbed eyeballs with her effortless look. The Crew actress stepped out of her swanky luxury car, donning a two-piece semi-formal ensemble. Keeping up with the co-ords fashion genre, Bebo stunned in a shirt and pants ensemble.

4. Suniel Shetty attends Kesari Veer screening

Suniel Shetty will be next seen in the upcoming historical action film, Kesari Veer. Ahead of the movie’s release, a special screening was hosted in Mumbai. At the event, the headliner of the entertainer arrived looking his fashionable best. The Hera Pheri star rocked a breezy blue shirt, which he paired with blue baggy denim pants. With a pair of sneakers and dark eyewear, he gave youngsters a run for their money.

4. Tiger Shroff rocks an all-black ensemble at a movie screening

At the star-studded movie screening of director Prince Dhiman’s Kesari Veer, Tiger Shroff also arrived to show his support to the team. The young actor looked his fashionable best as he rocked an all-black ensemble.

5. Jackie Shroff poses for the media at a special screening

Tiger didn’t arrive alone at the movie screening. He was joined by his father, veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, who came with his statement gift, a sapling to wish the team best of luck for their upcoming movie.

