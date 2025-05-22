General Hospital May 21 Episode Recap: Lucy Hosts the Nurses Ball 2025; DEETS

The new episode of General Hospital begins with Lucy hosting the Nurses Ball. She welcomes the guests and revealed that she started the event 25 years ago to raise funds for the HIV/AIDS patients. She thanks the doners, and assures them that the funds will be used in treatments of the sufferers.

On the other hand, Joss tells Kai that she is happy to have him at the event as Trina will not have to run for him straight after the gala. While having a conversation with Kai and Trina, Joss notices Willow, and goes to talk to her, considering she will soon be her ex sister in law.

Chase arrives at the ball and meets Brook Lynn. The latter asks him about his Granny, and says that she cannot believe that Tracy would drug Drew. Chase reveals that Tracy’s anger on Drew has been extreme. Brook Lynn thinks to herself that she will have to be there for Gio, despite the situations.

Meanwhile, Joss follows Willow into the bathroom and confronts her. She tells her how dare she show up at the ball after the chaos. Joss also makes it clear to Willow that she would never be able to take Michael’s kids away from him.

At the party, Drew meets with Trina and Kai. The latter thanks Drew for his surgery, while Drew apologizes to him for not being there after his operation. He has seen the footage from the documentary and knows that it is going to be good.

