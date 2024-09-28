'The End Of An Era': Viola Davis, Whoopi Goldberg, Rob Lowe And More Stars Remember Dame Maggie Smith

Stars are paying tribute to Dame Maggie Smith following her passing at age 89 on Friday, September 27. The actress, a two-time Oscar winner, was most recognized for her role as Professor Minerva McGonagall in all Harry Potter films, and for playing the Countess of Grantham in Downton Abbey.

Describing Smith as an “intensely private person,” Toby and Chris, Smith's two sons, confirmed the news of her demise in a statement given to BBC. The brothers noted to the publication that Smith was surrounded by her friends and family when she breathed her last at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital. They thanked everyone in advance for their kind messages and asked for their privacy to be respected during this difficult time.

After Smith’s death, the following stars took to their respective social media handles to remember Smith’s legacy and send prayers her family’s way. Some of them also paid respect to Maggie via statements to various news and media houses.

Hugh Bonneville

Smith’s Downton Abbey co-star Bonneville offered his condolences to her boys and wider family in a statement given to BBC. “Anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit, and formidable talent,” he added. “She was a true legend of her generation and thankfully will live on in so many magnificent screen performances.”

Viola Davis

Via her Instagram, Davis wrote, “The end of an ear of the sheer definition of what it means to be an actor. You created characters that clung to us, moved us, entertained us … made us look within. You defied the expectations of age…crossed generations. You were greatness personified Dame Maggie Smith. ‘A lady always knows when it’s time to leave.’ Godspeed.”

Advertisement

Rob Lowe

“Saddened to hear Dame Maggie Smith has passed,” wrote the actor who worked with Smith on Suddenly Last Summer. Remembering their time filming the movie in 1993, Lowe said sharing a two-shot with her was like being paired with a lion. In his X post, Lowe continued to shower praise on his departed co-star, writing, “She could eat anyone alive, and often did. But funny, and great company. And suffered no fools. We will never see another. God Speed, Ms. Smith.”

Maren Morris said via her Instagram stories that she always enjoyed Smith’s roles in The Secret Garden, Hook, Sister Act, and the two efforts mentioned at the beginning of this article. “My childhood,” the singer penned. “Rest easy, Maggie Smith.”

Omid Djalili

“We’ve lost one [of] the best today. RIP Maggie Smith,” the British comedian wrote via X.

Whoopi Goldberg

Smith’s Sister Act co-star recalled working with the late actress in her tribute. “Maggie Smith was a great woman and a brilliant actress,” she wrote via Instagram, sharing a picture of the two in nun costumes. “I still can’t believe I was lucky enough to work with the ‘one of a kind’ [star]. My heartfelt condolences go out to the family … RIP.”

Advertisement

Bonnie Wright

“Our dearly loved and revered head of Gryffindor house. You will be missed by the Harry Potter community,” Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise, wrote via Instagram. The actor recalled his favorite scene with Smith in his post, revealing it was when they were all learning to dance for the Yule ball. The actor sent condolences to Maggie’s family amid their loss.

Emma Watson

The actress who played Hermione Granger in the popular series shared an emotional note on her Instagram story alongside a picture of herself with Smith. “When I was younger, I had no idea of Maggie’s legend – the woman I was fortunate enough to share screen space with. It is only as I’ve become an adult that I’ve come to appreciate that I shared the screen with a true definition of greatness. She was real, honest, funny and self-honoring,” she wrote.

Advertisement

“Maggie, there were a lot of male professors and by God, you held your own. Thank you for all of your kindness. I’ll miss you,” the self-professed feminist and activist also added.

Daniel Radcliffe

The revered Harry Potter actor said Smith was fiercely intellectual and gloriously sharp-tongued with an ability to both intimidate and charm an entity. “I will always consider myself amazingly lucky to have been able to work with her and spend time around her on set,” he said in his statement. The actor expressed that though the word legend is overused in the acting fraternity if it aptly applies to anyone, it would be Smith.

Devon Murray

Murray, who played Seamus Finnigan in the Harry Potter films, said he was extremely saddened to hear about Smith’s passing. “Maggie was the most intimidating person I’ve ever met but once cracked, she was the kindest, most caring and loving lady I’ve ever met,” he wrote via social media. “We’ve shared so many great moments together that I will treasure,” he expressed in his message.

King Charles III

The British monarch issued a statement on behalf of himself and his wife, Queen Camilla, saying they were “deeply saddened” by Smith’s passing. Charles wrote in a statement shared via social media: “As the curtain comes down on a national treasure, we join all those around the world in remembering with the fondest admiration and affection her many great performances and her warmth that shone through both on and off stage.”

Advertisement

Maggie Smith is survived by her two sons and five grandchildren.

ALSO READ: Remembering 10 Most Memorable Professor McGonagall Moments In Harry Potter Franchise As Maggie Smith Passes Away; See Here