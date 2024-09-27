Remembering 10 Most Memorable Professor McGonagall Moments In Harry Potter Franchise As Maggie Smith Passes Away; See Here

Professor McGonagall is one of the iconic characters of the Harry Potter film series. She has been the definition of grace and savage, and throughout the film installments, the actress had won hearts with her performance. The professor, during the course of her time on the movies, had been leading the Gryffindor house that the characters Harry, Hermoine, and Ron had been a part of. On Friday, September 27, Maggie Smith, the actress who portrayed the character of the professor, passed away at the age of 89. As the fans remember the veteran actress, here’s looking back at Top 10 Minerva McGonagall moments from the popular film franchise.

1. McGonagall vs. Umbrigde

While most of the moments in the Harry Potter films saw an argumentative relationship between professor and Umbridge. However, in the 2007 film Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, when the duo come face-to-face for a confrontation, the professor very smartly shows Umbridge her place. McGonagall delivers a potent line, "I should have made my meaning plainer," in reference to Harry's assessment. “He has achieved high marks in all Defense Against the Dark Arts tests set by a competent teacher,” she further said.

2. McGonagall Makes Sure Harry Has The Best Broom

Apart from showing off her savage and authoritative attitude at regular intervals in the movies, Professor McGonagall also had a soft spot, especially for the kids, Harry, Ron and Hermoine. One such incident took place in the first movie of the Harry Potter series, when, without even uttering a dialogue, the professor win hearts by making sure that the lead character has the best broom for the competition. Ron informs Harry, “That’s not a Broomstick, its a Nimbus 2000,” and the professor gives a heartfelt smile from across the table.

3. McGonagall’s Comedy Moments With The Lead Trio

Over the course of her time on the Harry Potter movie series, Professor McGonagall had some hilarious moments with the lead trio of Harry, Ron and Hermoine. While the actress had multiple scenes with the kids of Gryffindor, McGonagall delivers the exact line that the fans of the movie series had been wondering as well. It is not the dialogue, but with the poise that Smith delivers it. She says, “Why is it when something happens, it is always you three.” Simply iconic.

4. McGonagall And Severus Snape Fight It Out

The head of the Gryffindor house would not let Harry happen anything until she was alive. In the last Harry Potter movie, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2, McGonagall fights Severus Snape at the moment he attacks Potter. In the intense fight sequence, the professor continuously attacks the Slytherine members, ultimately defeating him, and Snape disappears into the thin air.

5. McGonagall Doesn’t Like Babboons

When the professor speaks, no one else should. In Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, McGonagall gives a good hearing to her class students, who doesn’t seem to take the professor seriously. To discipline the students and for them to get things straight, McGonagall claims, “I will not have you, in the course of a single evening, besmirching that name by behaving like a babbling, bumbling band of baboons!”

6. McGonagall’s Dance With Ron Weasley

Apart from being great at discipling the students, Professor McGonagall can also transform into a great dance teacher. In Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, McGonagall performance a hilarious dance with Ron Weasley, which not only made the students in the hall laugh but also, the audience of the movie. The dance scene has its special fandom, and it has been etched in the fans’ hearts.

7. McGonagall Has No Time For Excuses

Professor McGonagall has zero tolerance for excuses for handing over the homework late. Students are only permitted to miss assignments and turn them in after they pass away. The professor throws sass like confetti in all of the movies, and in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, she would not lose her attitude. The actress says, “I assure you that if you die, you need not turn it in.” Pure savage moment.

8. McGonagall And Ms. Weasley’s Heartfelt Moment

Professor McGonagall had quite a softer version of herself as well. In the last Harry Potter movie, the professor spends some light moments with Ms. Weasley. The duo shared a rather emotional conversation, but the actress, with her impeccable timing, changed the tone of the scene. She just delivered one dialogue, and it ends the scenes on a lighter note. She says, “I’ve always wanted to use that spell.”

9. McGonagall Imparts Wisdom Into Severus Snape

Professor McGonagall has been one of the smartest characters on the Harry Potter series. While Severus Snape’s disliking for Harry was quite evident from the first film, the professor believes that he should have given the lead wizard one chance to make his impression. McGonagall explains to Snape, “Potter is a boy, not a piece of meat.”

10. McGonagall Forgot To Invite Harry To Yule Ball

Professor McGonagall’s way of accepting her mistake is savage too. In one of the movies, the professor forgot to invite Potter to the Yule Ball. When the head of Gryffindor realizes her mistake, she meets with the top student of the house and says, “To dance. Its traditional that three champions—well, in this case, four—are the first to dance.” She further adds, “Surely, I told you that.” Potter soon quips, “No.” The professor then states, “Well, now you know.”

