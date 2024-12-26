The Kardashians Had 'Jolly' Christmas Celebration; Kourtney Turns Mrs. Claus As Kim Lipsyncs To THIS Popular Song

The Kardashians, who famously ring in every holiday season with a lavish and exuberant family bash, went low-key with their Christmas celebrations this year! Ditching their annual Christmas Eve party, each member brought a personal touch to their “jolly” celebrations.

Kourtney shared a carousel of pictures on social media flaunting her Christmas-themed photoshoot with her husband, Travis Barker. The Poosh founder donned a tiny red Santa dress with a white fur-trimmed hood, red tights, and a black, studded belt.

The couple posed in a room with a Christmas tree and lights, giving a warm and fuzzy aesthetic. The snaps also featured Starbucks holiday cups and a series of music records. The Blink 182 member commented on “Mrs. Claus” on his wife’s post. Kourtney’s younger sister, Khloe, also shared her hilarious remark on the pictures.

"Is the photographer just there the whole time?" she joked. "This is a vibe. Merry Christmas," she wrote. On December 24, the Good American founder shared the sad news on her Instagram story that she'd be missing the annual Kardashian bash because her kids — daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 2 — have been fighting an illness.

"Tatum was sick the entire weekend and now my TuTu is sick," she wrote. "For the first time in a long long time, we will miss Christmas Eve," Khloe added. She also hoped that her "sick littles" would get better for Santa, which they apparently did. In a recent story shared by her sister Kylie Jenner, she was seen making "beeshee" for Christmas day breakfast.

Kim has yet to post pictures of her celebration, but her oldest daughter, North, shared some fun TikTok videos on their joint account. In one of the videos, the Skims founder was lip-syncing to a remix of quotes from Gossip Girl and Last Christmas by Wham! The audio has lately been going viral.

Meanwhile, Kendall had a glamorous Christmas as she donned a beautiful, sleek white satin dress. The 29-year-old model shared pictures on her Instagram stories flaunting the silhouettes of her gown. She also posted a few vintage-themed close-up snaps on her Instagram post, “Merry Christmas, 2024,” the postcard read.