The Last of Us Actress Kaitlyn Dever Reveals How Andrew Garfield Helped Her Get Over Her Mother's Death

The Last of Us star Kaitlyn Dever opened up about her heartbreak before delivering her opening line in the Pedro Pascal-starrer show. The actress played the role of Abby in season 2, and in her first scene, she finds the body of her father lying lifeless on the floor after Pascal’s character shoots him in the head.

While in a conversation with a media portal, the actress revealed that she shot the scene a couple of days after burying her mother.

Dever’s mother had been suffering from cancer for the past 14 years and passed away just days before her big break in the popular series. Talking to GQ, Dever shared that her experience of delivering the line and being present on the sets that replicated her mother’s death was “gut-wrenching.”

Recalling her first shot, Kaitlyn stated, “I had just experienced [that]. Even though death is part of the human experience, we are not meant to be used to grief and watching your best friend die.”

She added, “So that was a crazy line to repeat over and over again because I had just seen her. She wasn’t alive anymore, and I saw her body in the hospital.”

Andrew Garfield’s impacting words for Kaitlyn Dever

To cope with her mother’s death, Dever shared that she would search for Andrew Garfield’s words that he delivered after his mother’s demise.

Recalling how the We Live in Time star motivated her to move forward in life, the actress shared, “I would Google it and watch it often, because I always felt like… the worst thing in my life that could happen was losing my best friend. And I always thought that I wouldn’t be able to go on.”

She further added, “But then I’d look at Andrew and think, well, his life seems to be moving forward.”

Kaitlyn Dever’s emotional note for her mother

The actress paid an emotional tribute to her late mother following her death from breast cancer. Dever noted, “Thank you for fighting so hard for us for so long.” Kaitlyn shared that she will be broken forever without her mother and claimed her to be the greatest mom and wife.

The actress went on to state, “I'm grateful that you gave me Mady, Jane, and Dad. We'll always have each other to lean on because of you.”

The Last of Us seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on HBO.

