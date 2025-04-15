The Last of Us Season 2 Star Kaitlyn Dever Shares Thoughts on Abby Being Called a 'Villain' And How She 'Humanized' Role

Kaitlyn Dever is the new name joining the highly acclaimed series, The Last of Us. While she plays a very intense and yet the most intriguing character of Abby in the series, the actress sheds light on what she feels about the character’s emotions. Kaitlyn Dever even mentioned what it was like to bring Abby to the screen.

Having an intriguing chat with Elle, Kaitlyn Dever stated, “I wanted a lot of the broken parts of Abby to show through in her eyes—I wanted to humanize her as much as I possibly could.”

Further, while talking about the character that goes against Joel and Ellie in the game and was the most hated one, the actress from Last Man Standing went on to add that Abby happens to be more than just a villain to her.

Calling Abby a “raw, broken, vulnerable person,” Kaitlyn Dever maintained that it is important for the gamers as well as the viewers of the series to know that before calling her a villain.

All the die-hards of The Last of Us series, who have been watching it closely, they might know that almost all the characters in the series have lost their close ones. Be it Pedro Pascal’s Joel or Bella Ramsey’s Ellie, they all have been grieving over someone close.

A similar story can be stated about Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby. In the first episode of season 2 of The Last of Us, we came across her tough words and plan against Pascal’s Joel. However, it is important to know that Abby is one of the last few of the Firefly group, which was defeated by Joel towards the end of season 1.

This was a fight in which Abby had lost her father. No wonder she is coming for Joel, being all cold-blooded.

