Here's What Andrew Garfield Did After Missing Met Gala Carpet Debut With Monica Barbaro And It Screams BOYFRIEND Duties

Andrew Garfield can truly be called a mindful boyfriend, as the actor reportedly waited for his girlfriend, Monica Barbaro, after she attended this year’s Met Gala. Some may call this the bare minimum, and for others, it may be a big deal; whatever the interpretation, it was undeniably a sweet gesture.

According to Just Jared, Garfield , who did not walk the blue carpet himself, was in New York City. He was seen standing in the lobby of The Mark Hotel at 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning, May 6, reportedly waiting for Barbaro to return from the after-party.

As seen in a video shared by Cosmopolitan on their Instagram page, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor wore a casual outfit consisting of a t-shirt, a blue-and-white button-down jacket, and jeans. He also carried a black tote bag. On the other hand, A Complete Unknown star Monica Barbaro looked glamorous in her attire.

This year’s Met Gala, which followed the Superfine: Tailoring Black Style theme, marked Barbaro’s debut at the event. She graced the carpet in a Dior ensemble featuring a white jacket and a black skirt, and elevated the look with a hat and black gloves.

For the after-party, the actress wore a black tulle embroidered Dior dress from the brand’s Fall-Winter 2025 collection, according to People magazine.

As for Garfield, the publication noted that he hasn’t walked the Met Gala carpet since 2019. With that in mind, many fans may naturally miss seeing him on the Met steps. However, they should keep their hopes high, who knows, he might make an appearance at next year’s event.

