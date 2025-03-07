The Russo Brothers Plan THIS Big Move To Prevent Avengers: Doomsday From Spoilers And Storyline Leaks; DEETS

Avengers: Doomsday is one of the highly anticipated upcoming Marvel films. The movie is slated to hit theaters in May 2027, making it a followup to the storyline of Avengers: Secret Wars. While the wait is long, the director, Russo Brothers, has planned a big move to keep the cinematic piece from leaks and spoilers. The filmmakers have stated that neither they nor anyone else would share the details or pictures from the sets of the Marvel movie.

In conversation with Collider, Joe and Anthony Russo claimed that they are “pretty good” at shutting down the pictures and the video that would hit the internet before the film release.

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, the filmmakers stated that they have come up with strategies to foil all kinds of leak plans, as the team will start with the production and the filming process. Joe Russo also shared that the initial shooting of the movie will be held at the soundstages, as they do not want any information about the narrative to be revealed yet.

Advertisement

Moreover, he said that none of them "want people getting photographs, so [they] are being pretty stringent" and hence will keep the Doomsday sets protected.

He added, "The location work we are doing, we have picked those locations with that in mind, as well." The major cast members for the upcoming Avengers movies have already been finalized.

Last year at the D23 expo, the Marvel heads and the Russo Brothers revealed the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the franchise. While the actor previously portrayed the role of Iron Man, he is set to play the antagonist, Dr. Doom.

Further details about the movies will be rolled out by the makers soon.