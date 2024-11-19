The Voice Winner Jason ‘Sundance’ Head Reflects on Survival After Shooting Accident: 'I Have a Lot of Life Left'

Jason ‘Sundance’ Head is speaking out for the first time since returning home from the hospital after accidentally shooting himself while on a solo hunting adventure at his Texas ranch. The country singer’s agent, Trey Newman, confirmed to People that The Voice Season 11 winner was alone in the woods when the accident occurred at around 4:00–4:30 p.m. local time on Friday, November 15.

Sundance’s wife, Misty Head, shared several updates about his health on Facebook in the days following, revealing that the Darlin' Don’t Go singer, 46, was home from the hospital and in stable condition as of November 16. In one of the updates, she mentioned that his car ride home wasn’t smooth, as the bumps on the road caused turbulence that made him bleed through his bandages.

On Sunday, November 17, Sundance posted to Facebook personally, titling his post Statement – Part I.

The musician begins his message, recorded in front of a lit-up Christmas tree at his home, by thanking the almighty and the healthcare workers at UT Tyler Hospital who helped him heal from the harrowing experience. “I was sure that I was gonna die,” he continued. “It was one of the craziest things that’s ever happened to me.”

Not divulging any more details than that he was shot accidentally in the stomach while alone, Sundance said he is doing well now, aside from the pain caused by his wound.

“I have a lot of life left, and that’s what I was telling these ladies and gentlemen that [were] trying to keep me alive during the whole process, man. I just really, I’m so thankful for the first responders. They did a wonderful job,” he added.

Sundance also acknowledged and expressed gratitude to the stranger who stopped to help him while he was “bleeding out” on the side of the road. Noting that at least a dozen cars went by, seeing him and making eye contact without stopping, the singer told the stranger he realizes he wouldn't have made it without him.

“I’m telling you what, buddy, I was at the end of the road,” he continued. “So, I am really, really fortunate and thankful for the couple of gentlemen that did turn around. I want to tell you honestly that I love you, and I’m so thankful that you were in my life at the moment.”

Billing their encounter as “not a chance meeting,” Sundance expressed that he looks forward to “spending more time” with the Good Samaritan in the future.

The Voice alum, who was on Blake Shelton’s team during the 2016 season of the music reality series, also thanked his fans for their thoughts and prayers. He promised his admirers that he’d be sharing more about his experience in the weeks to come.

Sundance competed in the 2007 season of American Idol, reaching the semi-finals before tasting success with his stint on The Voice.

